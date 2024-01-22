SCENES WITH GIRLS to Hold Limited Performances In NYC & LA This Winter

Indigo Projects will present Scenes With Girls, written by Emmy award-winning Miriam Battye and directed by Britt Berke.

The play will be performed in New York City at Theaterlab (357 West 36th Street), January 25 - 28 and in Los Angeles at Hudson Theatres (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) February 3 - 4. Tickets for both productions are available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287577®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fm%2FSceneswithgirls?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The play explores the complexities of love and friendship through the lens of two 24 year-old best friends, Lou and Tosh, as they investigate the power of their genuine connection. Other friends have come, got boyfriends, and gone. So what? Tosh and Lou have each other. They're not interested in becoming clichés. They'll never be like other girls. This is love. This is enough.

Scenes With Girls originally premiered at London's Royal Court Theatre in January 2020 to a positive response.

Producer Hilgren said, “It is our hope to bring the play to an Off-Broadway house next season. This play is today.”

Tickets available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287577®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fm%2FSceneswithgirls?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Theatre professionals who wish to attend please email sceneswithgirlspress@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Michaela Boutros-Ghali (Lou/Producer), is an Egyptian-American actress. She studied Shakespeare at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and currently holds a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts where she trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Kitty Hawthorne (Tosh) just closed in Kerry Jackson at the National Theatre in London, directed by Indhu Rubasingham, in which she played a leading role of ‘Alice.' Before that she wrapped on Dead Ringers for Amazon Prime, adapted by Alice Birch, directed by Sean Durkin. Kitty studied at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Lily Lester (Fran)* is a NY-based actor and stand up comic. Her recent credits include Well Versed (Nickelodeon), The Great Lesbian Love of Eve Adams (On Women Festival – Irondale, The Tank), Through the Frame (Berklee NYC), Reb+Vodka+Me (The Civilians). She also produces a comedy show (Mishegoss Comedy) and makes videos about bagels and being Jewish for @NYJewishWeek. BFA in Musical Theatre from NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway. @thelilylester – lilylester.com

Miriam Battye (Playwright) is an Emmy award-winning writer from Manchester. Her plays include Scenes With Girls (Royal Court Theatre), Find a Partner! (National Theatre Connections), Trip the Light Fantastic (Bristol Old Vic), All Your Gold (Theatre Royal, Plymouth) and Electricity (National Youth Theatre/Arcola). She was the recipient of the 2020 Harold Pinter Commission from the Royal Court. For television, her credits include Dead Ringers (Amazon Prime) and Succession (HBO).

Britt Berke (Director) is an NYC-based director. Recent projects: the World Premiere of Betty Smith's Becomes a Woman (Mint Theater Company, Outer Critics Circle Nomination for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play); Watch Me (New York Theatre Workshop residency); Dogs (Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep); Anne Carson's Antigonick (Torn Out Theater AKA “The Naked Shakespeare Company”); Liberian Girl in Brooklyn (Mabou Mines). Britt is a recipient of ART NY's Funds for Anti-Oppression Work and the 2021 City Artist Corps Grant. She is an alumna of the Roundabout Directors Group, the MTC Directing Fellowship, and the inaugural Mercury Store Directing Intensive. BA, Barnard College of Columbia University. SDC Associate Member.

Indigo Projects (Executive Producer) is a boutique production company bridging the gap between music, fashion and art. With clients such as André 3000, Grimes, RCA Records, Spotify, SSENSE, Universal Music Group, Columbia Records, Indigo has produced premium content, secured significant brand partnership dollars, talent bookings, created experiential events as well as generated millions of impressions in top-tier media outlets. Emily Rice Hillgren is the Founder.

Maria Belafonte (Producer) is the Creative Director for her grandfather, Harry Belafonte's non-profit Sankofa.org. She is currently developing her first feature film which she is will direct in 2024. This is Maria's first theatre venture.

* Performing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

Approved Actors Equity Showcase