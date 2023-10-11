Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents Internationally Acclaimed BACKTRACK VOCALS A Cappella

Backtrack Vocals is a 5-person professional a cappella singing group based out of New York City.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today Photo 1 COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
YOU DON'T KNOW THE LONELY ONE Returns To Ancram Opera House In October Photo 4 YOU DON'T KNOW THE LONELY ONE Returns To Ancram Opera House In October

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents Internationally Acclaimed BACKTRACK VOCALS A Cappella

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents the Cortland County debut of the internationally acclaimed a cappella group “Backtrack Vocals” for a one-night only concert.

This slick, vibrant and exciting performance will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35.00 for adults, $33.00 for seniors (62 and up) and members of the military, and $25.00 for those 21 and under.  Groups of 4 can purchase a table for $120.00. Tickets are selling briskly; CRT recommends order tickets soon.  

Backtrack Vocals is a 5-person professional a cappella singing group based out of New York City.  They transform familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs into all-new vocal and beatbox arrangements. They infuse heart and humor into every performance and their wildly versatile repertoire, which they have performed in arts centers and concert halls around the country, ensures that their shows have something for everyone.

The group began their musical journey by launching a YouTube channel where their videos featured new arrangements of songs by Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Ed SHeeran, John Legend, and Shawn Mendes to name a few. Their video channel has now amassed over 100,000 subscribers and 12 million views, and continues to grow. Their concert performances also include special interpretations of tunes from The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Neil Diamond, Journey, even Beethoven and Disney movies.  

Backtrack Vocals recently won New York's Got Talent Season 6, and has appeared on NBC, FOX, PBS, Steve Harvey's daytime show STEVE!, and in Broadway's Kinky Boots. The group made their movie debut in “A Ring for Christmas” in December 2020, and took to the international festival stage when they performed as a headliner at the Bridgefest stage in Da Nang, Vietnam in August of 2022. They made their Kazakh TV debut with their appearance on national Kazakh morning show, "ОЯН!" in June of 2023.  They also have conducted educational programs at hundreds of schools nationally and internationally, from elementary assemblies to college level workshops as well as a cappella camps. They offer school assemblies, workshops with choirs, and clinics on topics including beatboxing, group vocal improvisation and do-it-yourself music video production.

To order tickets to Backtrack Vocals or any of CRT's upcoming performances, visit Click Here for online sales 24 hours a day, or call the Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office at 800-427-6160, or drop by CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland from 9:00 – 4:00, Monday - Friday.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Kitchen Theatre Company This Month Photo
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Kitchen Theatre Company This Month

The 2023-2024 season continues at Kitchen Theatre Company with tick, tick...BOOM! by Jonathan Larson, the famed writer of RENT. Learn more about the musical here!

2
Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 23/24 Season with Guest Pianist Philip Photo
Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 23/24 Season with Guest Pianist Philip Edward Fisher

The Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra is launching its 23/24 season with guest pianist Philip Edward Fisher. Find out the dates and locations of the concerts featuring Barber's 'Piano Concerto, Op. 38,' Corigliano's 'Elegy (1965),' music from John Williams' 'Lincoln,' and the Suite from Copland's 'Billy the Kid.'

3
An In-Person Weekend of Folk/Roots/Americana Music Comes to Hudson Valley Resort and Spa Photo
An In-Person Weekend of Folk/Roots/Americana Music Comes to Hudson Valley Resort and Spa

Enjoy an in-person weekend of folk music, old and new, and friends, old and new, at the Vacation Valley Resort and Spa in Kerhonkson, NY. Learn more about the event here!

4
Emerson String Quartet Concludes Run With Grand Finale Concert This Month Photo
Emerson String Quartet Concludes Run With 'Grand Finale' Concert This Month

After 47 years of captivating audiences, the Emerson String Quartet is set to conclude its run as the nation’s premier chamber music ensemble, marking a bittersweet moment in musical history.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The War of the Worlds / The Monkey's Paw
Oswego Players, Inc. (10/30-10/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROMEO & JULIET
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Bridge Street Theatre (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription
Buy Mounjaro (Ozempic) online without prescription (9/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge! The Musical
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Proctor's Theatre (3/19-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Proctor's Theatre (10/08-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You