Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents Internationally Acclaimed BACKTRACK VOCALS A Cappella

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents the Cortland County debut of the internationally acclaimed a cappella group “Backtrack Vocals” for a one-night only concert.

This slick, vibrant and exciting performance will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35.00 for adults, $33.00 for seniors (62 and up) and members of the military, and $25.00 for those 21 and under. Groups of 4 can purchase a table for $120.00. Tickets are selling briskly; CRT recommends order tickets soon.

Backtrack Vocals is a 5-person professional a cappella singing group based out of New York City. They transform familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs into all-new vocal and beatbox arrangements. They infuse heart and humor into every performance and their wildly versatile repertoire, which they have performed in arts centers and concert halls around the country, ensures that their shows have something for everyone.

The group began their musical journey by launching a YouTube channel where their videos featured new arrangements of songs by Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Ed SHeeran, John Legend, and Shawn Mendes to name a few. Their video channel has now amassed over 100,000 subscribers and 12 million views, and continues to grow. Their concert performances also include special interpretations of tunes from The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Neil Diamond, Journey, even Beethoven and Disney movies.

Backtrack Vocals recently won New York's Got Talent Season 6, and has appeared on NBC, FOX, PBS, Steve Harvey's daytime show STEVE!, and in Broadway's Kinky Boots. The group made their movie debut in “A Ring for Christmas” in December 2020, and took to the international festival stage when they performed as a headliner at the Bridgefest stage in Da Nang, Vietnam in August of 2022. They made their Kazakh TV debut with their appearance on national Kazakh morning show, "ОЯН!" in June of 2023. They also have conducted educational programs at hundreds of schools nationally and internationally, from elementary assemblies to college level workshops as well as a cappella camps. They offer school assemblies, workshops with choirs, and clinics on topics including beatboxing, group vocal improvisation and do-it-yourself music video production.

To order tickets to Backtrack Vocals or any of CRT's upcoming performances, visit Click Here for online sales 24 hours a day, or call the Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office at 800-427-6160, or drop by CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland from 9:00 – 4:00, Monday - Friday.