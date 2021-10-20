BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT Returns To The Green Room 42 Next Week

BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT returns for its 4th edition in an all-new celebration of songs from musicals with Supernatural, Horror and Sci-Fi themes.

This special concert event will be held on Monday, October 25th at The Green Room 42, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Created and hosted by Stephen DeAngelis, the cast will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters.

Scheduled performers include Fred Barton, Nick Cearley, Zoe Constantinedes, Erin Hill, Logan Elizabeth Nikole Jones, Gina Milo, Mia Pinero, Justin Matthew Sargent, Tally Sessions, Anne Tolpegin and Alyssa Wray.

The evening will include musical selections from Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Carrie the Musical; Ghost the Musical; The Secret Garden; Little Shop of Horrors: Miss Gulch Returns!; Return to the Forbidden Planet; Big Fish; Matilda the Musical and much more!

Tickets are are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.