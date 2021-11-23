BROADS: A Cabaret for Those Who Take No Guff Comes to the Triad Theater

Talegate Productions, LLC presents their latest cabaret inspired by the strongest people out there, broads - December 9, 10, and 12, 2021 at the Triad Theater. Jenn Bornstein, (Director) and Lindsay Burstedt, (Music Director) bring together a cast of twenty broads combining harmony, humor, storytelling, and a little bit of wickedness, sharing exactly what it takes to take no guff.

Director Jenn Bornstein says, "I was inspired by Bette Midler's quote, 'People always love a broad--someone with a sense of humor, someone with a fairly wicked tongue, someone who can belt out a song, someone who takes no guff.' We had originally planned to present the cabaret in April 2020 but had to postpone, obviously, but that gave us an opportunity to re-think and adjust a few numbers given the changes in our world today."

Broads: A Cabaret for Those Who Take No Guff, is directed by Jenn Bornstein with musical direction by Lindsay Burstedt. Jenn Bornstein, Stephanie Brumsey, Lindsay Burstedt, Tiffany M. Card, Stephanie Coffaro, Mary-Kate Coletta, Hilary E. Davis, Rachel Dender, Michelle Dimuzio, Megan Duffy, Cristy Framil, Juliana Frankovich, Madelyn Frascella, Ariana Lambdin, Emily Munson, Imani Parker, Richelle Szypulski, Leslee Warren, Jacqueline Wladis and Rachel Zweig round out the cast.

At Triad Theater, 158 W 72nd St., New York, NY 10023. Playing Thursday, December 9, 2021, 7:00 PM, Friday, December 10, 2021, 9:30 PM, and Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3:00 PM. Tickets available at https://www.triadnyc.com.

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person. All patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival to gain admittance to the theater. Lack of proof will result in denial of entry with no refund. Approximate Running Time: 75 minutes.