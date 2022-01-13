BEN JONES: LOVE SONGS to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Ben Jones in Ben Jones: Love Songs on February 12, 2022.

Ben Jones, winner of a 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret award, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Ben Jones: Love Songs. With musical direction by legendary Ron Abel, Jones sings songs from Broadway to pop that examine all aspects of love. Featuring music from Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, Tom Waits, Jason Robert Brown and Lerner & Loewe, Jones dazzles audiences with touching and hilarious renditions of your favorite songs, old and new. As Michael Tilson Thomas put it, "We're still trying to figure out what it is that Ben can't do." To see what he means, you won't want to miss this one-night-only event, when one of New York's most dynamic voices steps into the solo spotlight for the very first time!

Ron Abel, the multi-award winning composer, producer, arranger, orchestrator, conductor and musical director whose vast client list ranges from multi-million selling pop diva Taylor Dayne to opera diva and Kennedy Center Honoree, Jessye Norman, is currently composing the scores for several Broadway musicals with his long-time writing partner, Chuck Steffan: HAZEL, A MUSICAL MAID IN AMERICA (with book by Lissa Levin), BRICKTOP, QUEEN OF THE NIGHT, RE-INTRODUCING LAURETTE BISHOP, UNDRESSED, and ROCKWELL, LIFE ON A PALETTE. Ron has arranged, orchestrated and conducted for Liza Minnelli, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Dee Snider, Bette Midler, Beth Leavel, Stephanie J. Block, Tonya Pinkins, Adriane Lenox, Bryce Pinkham, (and many, many others) as well as regularly touring world-wide as musical director for Lucie Arnaz, Michele Lee, Shirley Jones and Valarie Pettiford.

Ben Jones in Ben Jones: Love Songs plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BEN JONES

Hailed as "Marvelous" by Theatreworld Magazine and "First-rate" by the San Francisco Chronicle, Ben Jones has appeared on the stages of the Wiener Musikverein, the Royal Concertgebouw, the State Opera of Prague, the Rudolfinum, the Mariinsky, the Edinburgh International Festival, the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Shanghai Concert Hall.

Favorite regional productions have included Guys and Dolls (Sky), Show Boat (Ravenal), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Jimmy), The Last Five Years (Jamie), Sweeney Todd (Tobias), Candide (Governor, Vanderdendur), Follies (Buddy), Cats (Munkustrap/Quaxo) and Chicago (Mary Sunshine). He is proud to have spent a year skewering pop culture figures such as Michael Jackson, George W. Bush, John Travolta, Bill Clinton and Michael Phelps in the San Francisco revue Beach Blanket Babylon.

Ben has appeared with great American symphony orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the San Diego Symphony, the Oregon Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony, the Columbus Symphony and the Oakland East Bay Symphony, sharing the spotlight with the likes of Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, Rita Moreno, Helmuth Rilling, Michael Morgan, Val Diamond and the Bang on a Can All-Stars.

His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on "A Prairie Home Companion," on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix.

Ben is a proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA and AGMA. He has yet to make his Broadway debut.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.