BACK TO THE FUTURE's Casey Likes to Make 54 Below Solo Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome rising star Casey Likes on July 10 – 12 at 7pm. At 22 years old Casey Likes is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more - all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Beginning at age 3, Casey Likes is an award winning and critically acclaimed actor, singer, writer, director, and producer originally from Chandler, Arizona. He is most known for his back to back leading roles on Broadway as William Miller in Almost Famous the Musical and currently as Marty McFly in Back to the Future the Musical. At the age of 17, Likes won the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Award for 'Best Lead Male' and was a finalist in the 2019 High School Musical Theatre Awards, AKA The Jimmy Awards.

As a filmmaker, he has won awards for the direction of his films Seriously and How to Romance, including the top prize in the Arizona Student Film Festival. His latest two self-produced films Thespians and I Got You can be seen on YouTube now. TV/ Film: MGM’s Dark Harvest, Spinning Gold, Everything Must Go, The Birch, "Acts of Crime" (Dir. Sam Esmail), American Blackout. Regional: A Christmas Carol. Thanks to his Family, Team, and AZ. @justcaseylikes

Comments