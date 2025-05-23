Ari Axelrod, Ute Lemper and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Ari Axelrod, Ute Lemper and more. See the full lineup here!

ARI AXELROD’S A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY – MAY 26 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Place For Us is a celebration of Jewish culture, honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their crucial contributions to the American Musical. While there are many stories in the world about Jewish suffering, there are fewer stories about Jewish life and vitality. Our history is not only about how we survived, but also about how we thrived, and A Place for Us highlights this in its exploration of Jewish Broadway. Join Ari Axelrod in celebrating the release of this award-winning show’s brand new album!

The Jewish Week awarded Ari the prestigious “36 To Watch Award,” recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His multi-award-winning show, A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world. Theatrical credits include: Paper Mill Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Bay Street Theatre, North Shore Music Theatre, NAMT, Shabbat on Broadway, Museum of Jewish Heritage, and The York Theatre Company. Ari’s critically acclaimed debut album Ari Axelrod: LIVE at Birdland is available on all streaming platforms.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CIRQUE LE SWING – MAY 26 AT 9:30PM

Cirque Le Swing brings the audience into a mysterious world of delicacies and decadence by transforming 54 Below into a vintage jazz club of a bygone era. The Emcee and his jazz trio serenades while the Maitre’d welcomes guests for a nightly ritual of wonder and whimsy. The experience unfolds around you in an intimate supper club setting, as a night of unexpected performances from world class cirque and cabaret stars awaits.

Featuring Quintin Harris Trio, Ambrose Martos, Angela Buccinni-Butch, and Dia Seskin.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER SINGS KURT WEILL – MAY 27 & 29 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand, 54 Below presents renowned international chanteuse and star of Broadway’s Chicago, Ute Lemper with her new show honoring Kurt Weill. Ute celebrates the 125th anniversary of the birth of the great composer. She takes us back to her roots in Berlin and her internationally acclaimed ground breaking recordings from the mid eighties.

Join us for an exquisite musical journey through Weill’s life, the Berlin years, the years in the exile in Paris, and the glorious American compositions. Ute is the definitive artist interpreting Kurt Weill’s songbook in the most authentic and unique way. Ute Lemper is internationally known for her interpretations of Kurt Weill’s songs from the German, French, and American chapters of his compositions. With critical acclaim and wide renown as one of Weill’s foremost musical interpreters, Ute continues to be an ambassador to this music and this very unique composer. A dedicated storyteller and historian, Ute takes you on a journey through Kurt Weill’s life – through the painful and glorious times he experienced as a composer and into his life as a Jewish man in a world that confronted him with the most difficult of challenges.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAUVER’S LULLABIES: A BEWITCHING EVENING OF LAUFEY – MAY 27 AT 9:30PM

Laufey will not appear at this performance

Lauver’s Lullabies: A Bewitching Evening of Laufey is a cabaret of timeless elegance and enchantment, that reimagines the bewitching melodies of composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Laufey. This show blends the spellbinding charm of classic Hollywood and sophisticated sounds of jazz to hit songs like “From The Start” and “Falling Behind.” Broadway and Laufey fans alike will be transported to an era where glamorous divas still ruled both the screen and the stage. You don’t want to miss this performance featuring unforgettable new vocalists and musicians who cultivate a dynamic evening of music with themes of heartbreak, longing, and love.

Produced by Ava Masias, Jonathan McLawhorn, and Dre Shapiro.

Co-directed by Ava Masias and Dre Shapiro.

Music direction by Nathan Beary Loughstein.

Featuring Whitley Armstrong, Madyson Bolton, Jamishay Cammann, Leilani Carr, Sophia Castuera, Anthony Chavers, Domenica Cua, Anchal Dhir, Jessie Heesacker, Claire Lundin, Victoria Mesa, Brogan Nelson, Jaida Rivera, Jimena Flores Sanchez, Isabel Stewart, and Ria Yamdagni.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARLA COOKE: CELEBRATING SAM COOKE – MAY 28 AT 7PM

Sam Cooke was voted the 3rd Greatest Singer of All-Time by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2024. Still today, his vast catalog of music is loved by millions around the world. Whenever people hear that Carla Cooke is in their mist, they are overwhelmed and want to speak to her about her father. They are especially excited when they hear that she performs his music and want to know where they can see this happen. Now, Carla makes her 54 Below debut doing just that! Carla’s performance includes a touching rendition of “I Will Always Love You” which she dedicates to her father. Each time she receives a standing ovation and many audience members are brought to tears. Join us for a night like no other at 54 Below, celebrating the legacy of Sam Cooke with Carla Cooke.

Carla Cooke is the youngest daughter of the legendary Sam Cooke. Carla brings to life “The Sam Cooke Experience” where she spiritedly performs Billboard’s number 1 hits from her father’s catalog such as “You Send Me,” “Chain Gang,” “Twisting the Night Away,” and “A Change is Gonna Come” with added stories about her father’s journey to stardom. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as Carla’s powerful stage presence commands the environment and touches the hearts of the audience wherever she performs. She creates an atmosphere that makes everyone feel like Sam Cooke is still stirring their soul through his daughter’s voice.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NXT GENERATION THEATRICS: THROUGH THE YEARS – MAY 28 AT 9:30PM

Nxt Generation Theatrics is thrilled to celebrate five years of incredible talent, creativity, and storytelling with a special concert at 54 Below: NGT Through The Years! Join us for an unforgettable evening, directed and produced by Lana Schwartz, as we revisit some of the most memorable moments from past MainStage productions like Next to Normal, Violet, and Fun Home. This star-studded celebration will feature powerful performances of iconic songs from these shows, along with exciting previews from our upcoming production of Sunday in the Park with George. NGT Through The Years is more than just a concert—it’s a tribute to the passion, dedication, and artistry of the young performers and creative teams who have made these productions unforgettable. Whether you’ve seen every show or are discovering the magic for the first time, this is a night that will leave you inspired and awestruck. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the best of Nxt Generation Theatrics.

Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Andrew Adams, Lizzie Buller, Keilah Clarke, Cordelia Cornell, Maggie Cox, Maura Dempsey, Evelyn Ferguson, Cosette Gresh, Patrick Higgins, Calvin Knegten, Maryanna Lauter, Maddy Lyons, Jackson Mizell, Austin Perkowksi, Ellistaire Perry, George Rosen, Tai Lyn Sandhu, Rio Schneider, Lana Schwartz, Becca Supcoff, Ava Tucker, Lily Ventura, Ayden Weinstein, and Margot Weintraub.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST – MAY 29 AT 9:30PM

Join your favorite New York City performers at 54 Below for a night of Broadway music that we all know and love… maybe a little too much! Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is bound to get your toes tapping and fingers snapping as you hear your favorite songs reimagined! Instead of wanting to spend the night “On My Own,” join us as we revive some musical theatre classics! Even if “Everybody Says Don’t,” this will be an “Astonishing” evening you won’t want to miss!

Featuring MaKayla Baxter, Stevie Bowden, Annie Brown, Amelia Castor, Lilia Castor, Emma Christmann, Lauren Coleman, Dot Davis, Lauren Dodds, Mia Dungan, Nicole Fauci, Jessica Fegeley, Austin Gebhardt, Sophie La Fave, Sarah Lepre, Declan Logan, Jolie Lubar, Noah Lytle, Abigail Manners, Andrew McNamara, Phelan Newman, Maeve Nielsen, Echo Deva Picone, Olivia Ritchal, Harrison Shaw, Reagan Shook, Cameron Walls, Lain Walls, and Audrey Wilder.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLE J. BUFFORD: TOO DARN HOT – MAY 31 AT 7PM

“The real thing: you know it when you see it! The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Carole J. Bufford returns to 54 Below with Too Darn Hot, a musical romp through those sultry, starlit summertime evenings. Carole will put her unique spin on timeless classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, Janis Joplin, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Wilson Pickett, Patsy Cline, Randy Newman, and more. From Broadway to blues, and standards to soul, join Carole for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling to ignite your senses and kickstart your summer season!

Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scenes. Her shows, including speak easy. (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), You Don’t Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s, Come Together, and Vintage Pop earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She currently tours with her solo shows all over the country and in London. She performs regularly with symphony orchestras across the country with Spot-On Entertainment. Carole is the recipient of a BroadwayWorld Award, Bistro Award, and Nightlife Award for Vocalist of the Year. Her show You Don’t Own Me was named Show of the Year by BroadwayWorld. She is also the recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition. www.CaroleJBufford.com

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS ARE BLIND – MAY 31 AT 9:30PM

Duets Are Blind is an exciting musical spin-off of the reality TV show “Love is Blind,” bringing its interactive experience to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Ash Marie Alina and Miles Hanna, this show allows the audience to vote in real-time to decide duet pairings, creating spontaneous moments of musical magic. Featuring Broadway hits like “As Long As You’re Mine” and “10 Minutes Ago,” plus guest appearances, Duets Are Blind delivers unexpected chemistry and unforgettable performances. Prepare to play Cupid in an evening full of laughter, surprises, and unique vocal pairings— you won’t want to miss it!

Music direction by Rob Baumgartner.

Featuring Raven Chareal’, Indya Cherise, Calvin Cich, Jalen Ford, Gabriela Garza, Jacqueline Keeley, Olivia Sartori, Molly Scott, Sam Scriven, Annika Stenstedt, Jordi Viscarri, Andreas Wyder, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – JUNE 1 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Bootsie LeFaris, Thee Suburbia, and Diana Taylor.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALICIA WITT – JUNE 1 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“This is a voice to treasure” – BroadwayWorld

“…her skilled fingers flying over the keys and her rangy, honeyed voice, clear as crystal, pretty as a stained-glass window, carrying the audience into the ether, as an audible cloud, heaven bound. Patrons around the room could be seen to clasp hands over hearts and heard, sighing with beatific bliss. This is a voice to treasure, wrapped around visceral visuals, and memorable melodies. ” – Broadway World

Actor/singer-songwriter Alicia Witt is thrilled to return to 54 Below, following her debut show, Spending Christmas with Alicia Witt, last December. A classically trained, award-winning pianist, Alicia brings her original music – described as ‘sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals in the Carole King/Billy Joel vein’ (Philadelphia Inquirer) – to 54 Below along with a selection of never before heard songs.

Witt starred in last summer’s smash hit movie Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage. She has also starred in nine Hallmark Christmas movies, many of which feature her original songs; Witt’s full length self-produced Christmas album, I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You, came out in November 2024. Additionally, Witt has performed on film, TV and stage for four decades. She held a spot on the Billboard Top 30 Radio Chart for 5 weeks with 2021’s piano power ballad “Chasing Shadows.”

Witt played singer Autumn Chase on ABC’s “Nashville;” she performs several songs throughout season four. She can also be seen playing the piano in David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks in 1990 – a role she reprised in the return in 2018. Alicia’s skills on the piano were also worked into her character, Zoey, on the sitcom “Cybill” (1995-1998) and in the film Playing Mona Lisa (2000).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? BROADWAY CHARACTERS SING SONGS THEY’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO- PART 6 – JUNE 1 AT 9:30PM

What if Jenna Hunterson sang the Grammy Winning song “Slim Pickins” by Sabrina Carpenter, about not being able to find a good man for herself? What if Elphaba and Glinda sang “I Will Never Leave You” from Side Show, right before they said their goodbyes forever? Join us for an exciting evening of What Ifs as your favorite characters sing songs that they’ve never sung before, all while interacting with characters that they usually never get the chance to speak to. Come see familiar and new faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our sixth installment of this series, while you ponder the question, What If?…

Created and music directed by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Faith Alhadeff, Angelina Amato, Jordan Barrow, Bryson Battle, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Ellie Fishman, Isabela Garcia, Catie Gorton, Callie Henrysen, Sarah Isola, Cooper LaMontagne, Lizzy Legregin, Isabel Leoni, Abby McDonough, Juliette Ojeda, Mikayla Renfrow, Nadia Jewel Vito, Ayden Weinstein, Alyssa Wray, Maeve Zamuner, and a surprise special guest!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

ARI AXELROD’S A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY May 26 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ALICIA WITT June 1 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

