April 9th VIRTUAL HALSTON Highlights Favorite Moments From 40 Episodes
Julie, Jim and Ruby take a look back.
Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen hosts "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.
On Friday, April 9 at 5 pm ET, Julie and her producers, Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso look back over 40 episodes of "Virtual Halston," recalling some of the funniest and most poignant moments. Expect clips and a surprise or two! This special episode will be the final show before a short hiatus, during which Ms. Halston will be in rehearsal for an exciting new live production.
Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Darlene Love, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mercedes Ruehl, Andrew Rannells, Mo Rocca, Paul Rudnick, Mario Cantone, BeBe Winans, Margaret Cho, Max von Essen, Eureka!, Santino Fontana, Judy Gold, Marilu Henner, Colman Domingo, Jessica Vosk, Lewis Black, Jane Monheit, Anthony Wayne, Frank DiLella, Lilly Cooper, Mary Testa, and Charles Busch have appeared on past shows.
"Virtual Halston" is seen every Friday at 5 pm EDT and is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T. Whitehill.
Donations are encouraged, and proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.
Julie Halston
"Virtual Halston"
Watch the show HERE
Friday, April 2 at 5 pm ET
Cast Party Network on YouTube