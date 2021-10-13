Anne Runolfsson and Tess Adams to Bring THE STORY GOES ON to The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present "Anne Runolfsson & Tess Adams: "The Story Goes On" on Thursday, October 21 at 7:00PM. Musical direction by Larry Yurman.

Go behind the curtain and back in time with mother/daughter duo Anne Runolfsson and Tess Adams as they regale with heart and humor tales of the (not-so) glamorous life and relive the days of Victor/Victoria, SPIDER-MAN: Turn Off the Dark, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and more. Every one of these shows and of course the larger-than-life spirit of Tony Adams, has played a part in shaping our lives. Featuring archival Broadway backstage footage from the 1990s/2000s and mother/daughter banter that will give the Gilmore Girls a run for their money!

June 1999: Broadway and Film Producer Tony Adams, and Broadway actress Anne Runolfsson welcome their daughter Tess into the world. October 2005: While finalizing a deal with U2s Edge for Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Tony has a stroke - he is pronounced dead the next day. Anne and Tess are left to pick up the pieces. A year later they find themselves working next door to each other on Broadway in Phantom of the Opera (Carlotta) and Les Miserables (Little Cosette). The ensuing years bring a 'glamorous', hilarious and chaotic life where mother and daughter find their way forward, sideways, and backward with the business of show as a backdrop. This is their story and their tribute to the dreams of Tony Adams.

Tess Adams made her Broadway debut at the age of seven in the 2006 revival of Les Misérables and worked actively as a child performer, singing as a principal soloist for The Boston Pops, and the National, San Diego, Seattle and Utah symphonies often under the baton of the late great Marvin Hamlisch. She has performed with her mother, Anne Runolfsson, all over the world.

Anne Runolfsson has enjoyed a lengthy career as a New York based artist performing on Broadway as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera, standing by for Julie Andrews and Liza Minnelli on Broadway in Victor/Victoria, Roxane in Cyrano the Musical and Fantine in Les Miserables in Chicago's quintessential Auditorium Theater as well as debuting The Gift of Music with Dame Julie Andrews at London's 02 Arena, accompanying tenor Jose Carreras at Radio City Music Hall, collaborating with the New York Pops and Marvin Hamlisch at Carnegie Hall, soloing at The Hollywood Bowl.

Anne Runolfsson & Tess Adams: "The Story Goes On" will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Thursday, October 21 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $39, $59, $79. There is no food and drink minimum. Details/">Details/cCpNLd3wCfbaBbFnV3RP/1634857200000">PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!