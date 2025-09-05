Anne-Marie Kavulla to Bring SONGS OF A MIDLIFE CRISIS to The Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold-out debut at Joe's Pub in May, Anne-Marie Kavulla will bring her debut solo show, "Songs of a Midlife Crisis" to the Laurie Beechman Theatre this fall. Let her take you on a rollercoaster ride through motherhood, multitasking and perimenopause with joy, laughter and honesty. The show is under the musical direction of Yasuhiko Fukuoka, with direction by Michael Kirk Lane and features Mary Ann McSweeney on bass and Bobbie Lee Crow III on cello. Featuring a diverse set list from Frank Loesser to Janis Joplin to Men Without Hats, "Songs of a Midlife Crisis" chronicles Anne-Marie's journey as a multi-hyphenate mom of three as she examines the path her life has taken on its way to finding herself again.

Performance Dates are: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 7:00 pm; Sunday, October 5, 2025, 4:00 pm; and Saturday, November 22, 2025, 7:00 pm. Tickets begin at $25, and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per person.

Anne-Marie Kavulla is uniquely attuned to the dialogue between performance and audience. A dance graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy, Anne-Marie holds a BFA in dance with a composition concentration from S.U.N.Y at Purchase College. She has since taught dance, choreographed music festivals, toured as a professional Lindy Hop dancer, and performed in musical theater. Anne-Marie's textile studio, PIRTTI, continues her exploration of the artist-audience dynamic with a sensitivity to its customers, creative workshop participants, and collaborators. Alongside her life as a creative, Anne-Marie has co-chaired the Harlem Jazz Dance Festival, served on the board of the Mark Stuart Dance Theatre, and currently serves on the board of The Transport Group Theater Company. She continues to sing and perform to this day.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is a 90-seat cabaret-style venue designed by world-renowned designer David Rockwell. The theatre is located on the lower level of the legendary West Bank Cafe on W 42nd St and features a full bar and dinner menu.