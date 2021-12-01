Ann Kittredge To Bring MOVIE NITE to Birdland Jazz Club For Encore Performance

Birdland Jazz Club will present powerhouse cabaret veteran, award-winning singer, and theatre favorite Ann Kittredge for an encore performance of her widely acclaimed show Movie Nite, supported by her musical director Alex Rybeck on piano and Sean Harkness on guitar, at The Birdland Jazz Club (315 West 44th Street) on Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 7pm.

In the much-anticipated 2021 premiere of the show in the Birdland Theater, "people came out in droves, boasting one of the biggest opening night audiences that club-goers have seen in a long time, and Movie Nite was everything Ms. Kittredge had promised her fans: glamorous, humorous, sophisticated, sweet, and...rich with excellent music, singing, and camaraderie." (Broadway World)

From the greatest composers of the golden age of movies to today, Ann brings passion, energy, and her unique storytelling while sharing her journey of the heart with songs introduced by such luminaries as Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and Doris Day, among others. The show includes a stunning folk-opera rendition of the classic "Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life," as well as a vivid reimagining of the opening number from the 2016 movie, La La Land. Alex Rybeck music directs the show masterfully. Penelope Thomas of Bistro Awards said, "Everything was pure, unhurried, class." Alex and Ann welcome multi-award-winning guitarist Sean Harkness to join them. Spend an evening celebrating the movies with one of cabaret's most "glimmering" performers.

The MAC award-winning singer has appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway productions, including King David (New Amsterdam), Dessa Rose (Lincoln Center), multiple seasons of A Christmas Carol (Paramount), City Center Encores!, and is a regular on the cabaret circuit. Her previous shows, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, and One Night Only garnered rave reviews, with Brady Schwind of BroadwayWorld calling her a "story songstress supreme!"

Ann Kittredge Movie Nite plays The Birdland Jazz Club (315 West 44th Street) on Monday, January 10 @ 7pm. There is a $30 cover charge ($20 bar seating) and a $10 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.birdlandjazz.com or by calling (212) 381-5080.