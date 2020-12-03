Ann Hampton Callaway Announces MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT Holiday Show

Tony nominated and platinum award winning songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway celebrates the season in her heartwarming holiday show "Making Spirits Bright!" With her gorgeous voice, down to earth personality and perfect blend of pop and jazz she casts a spell that puts everyone in the spirit of the season. Ann sings a wonderland of holiday favorites as well as some of her own beloved Yuletide compositions. Early bird tickets are $20 till Dec. 14, and then $25. To purchase tix, go to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/annhamptoncallaway/20 and a Zoom link will be emailed to you.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a platinum award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

