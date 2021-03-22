Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ann Hampton Callaway Announces GREAT DIVAS OF BROADWAY! Live Stream Concert

Callaway is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway has announced her next live stream concert Great Divas of Broadway! March 28 at 7pm ET. Callaway Hideaway discount packages are being offered two months at a time. You can buy the March and April shows for $40 instead of the full price of $50, then individual March tickets will be $25.

The ticket link is HERE! (please click on Send and type in $40 or $25) and a Zoom link for the show will be emailed to you within 24 hours.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres, and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CDs. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Callaway has also recorded songs for films, including "Come Rain or Come Shine" from The Good Shepherd, starring Robert DeNiro, "The Nearness of You" from Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, and "Pourquoi," a song she wrote for the new film Blind, starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Ann's latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard jazz chart.


