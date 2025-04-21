Andrea McArdle to Perform at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrea McArdle will return to the Beechman stage for two nights only, Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 at 7:00 PM.

A celebrated icon of the American musical theater, Andrea McArdle became a household name at just 13 years old when she originated the role of Annie on Broadway, earning a Tony Award nomination and captivating audiences with her powerhouse voice. Over the decades, she has starred in numerous Broadway and national touring productions including Starlight Express, Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Jerry’s Girls, and State Fair, and has made countless appearances on television and in concert halls around the world.

Andrea played an important role in the history of the Laurie Beechman Theatre. After Laurie’s untimely passing, when the legendary “Downstairs Theatre Bar” of the West Bank Café was renamed in Laurie’s honor, Andrea was there to help inaugurate the space and celebrate her friend’s enduring legacy. In 2025, she returned to reopen the newly redesigned theatre — stunning audiences with a showstopping performance of “NYC.”

Now, she returns once again to share an unforgettable evening of song and storytelling. Audiences can expect a night filled with classic Broadway show tunes, '70s throwbacks, personal reflections on Annie, tributes to Laurie Beechman, and behind-the-scenes tales of working alongside legends such as Liberace, Carol Channing,and Leslie Uggams and rubbing elbows with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and more.

Broadway producers, and new owners of the famed restaurant and theatre, Tom and Michael D’Angora share, “We’ve been dear friends with Andrea for over two decades, but every time she opens her mouth and that voice comes out, we feel like kids listening to that original Annie cast album, and dreaming of a life on Broadway, all over again. Her stories are out-of-this-world fabulous, she’s never looked or sounded better, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the Beechman!”

This limited engagement offers an extraordinary chance to experience Broadway royalty in one of New York City’s most historic and intimate cabaret spaces — now newly reimagined by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell.

