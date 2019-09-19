Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie, Andy Mientus, and More Highlight Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Kyle Dean Massey, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for his first New York solo concert in over two years, Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Wicked, Next to Normal, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series "Nashville," looks back on the songs that shaped his life, and the life that shaped his voice. From his small town Arkansas beginnings, to making his Broadway debut on roller skates, to becoming Broadway's longest-running Fiyero in Wicked, audiences can expect humorous and heartfelt stories from his life and career, as well as a setlist filled with hits from his career, his favorite pop songs, and some unexpected mashups and fun surprises.

Reunited with his music director and collaborator Benjamin Rauhala, you won't want to miss Kyle Dean Massey as he makes his triumphant return to the New York cabaret stage!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Kittredge: AN EVENING OF AHRENS & FLAHERTY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 7:00PM

For the first time since a full house and rave reviews for her premiere of Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty this past May, Ann Kittredge returns by popular demand to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Not merely a fan of the great collaboration between Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which led to Tony®-winning shows like Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky: The Musical, and My Favorite Year, Ann is fascinated by what makes this particular collaboration an enduring success. Directed by Andrea Marcovicci ("the Queen of Cabaret"), with musical direction by Alex Rybeck and Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, the show transports the audience from Dublin to England to the Caribbean and beyond. Drawing on her extensive work on and off-Broadway and regionally, the 2018 MAC Award winner and rising cabaret star shares the unique wonder at the heart of each Ahrens & Flaherty creation.

Ann will be joined by Phantom of the Opera star Marcus Lovett.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS: THE SONGS THAT LIT UP BROADWAY!, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

This brand new musical revue, when originally launched at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, played to a sold out audience and standing ovations. No wonder it's returning this winter, with the intent of not just repeating its past success, but topping it!

The show is exclusively comprised of Broadway's most famous 11 O'Clock Numbers! The term "11 O'Clock Number" is an insider theatre expression that was invented when the curtain on Broadway went up at 8:45 PM and usually came down between 11:15 and 11:30 PM. The 11 O'Clock Number was the pivotal song that hurtled the plot toward its dramatic conclusion. Every show needed an 11 O'Clock Number - and the great shows had sensational ones! You're going to hear the sensational ones!

This freshly realized show feature songs like "Memory" from Cats, "Back to Before" from Ragtime, "Being Alive" from Company, and "It's the Last Midnight" from Into the Woods. You'll hear famous 11 O'Clock Numbers from Golden Era Broadway classics as well as 11 O'Clock Numbers from today's most famous shows.

The creator of 11 O'Clock Numbers, New York City impresario Scott Siegel, has handpicked Drama Desk Nominee and Broadway star Farah Alvin, Three-Penny Opera star Brian Charles Rooney, and new star on the rise, Mia Gerachis, to headline in this new, critically acclaimed revue. Plus, a Special Guest Star will be added to the cast, as well.

For his part, Siegel, who is the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, and who has produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, will write, direct, and host 11 O'Clock Numbers on September 24th at 9:30 PM.

Featuring: Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), and a Special Guest Star to be announced!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT, HOSTED BY Taylor Louderman!, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 7:00PM

In spring of 2019, Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On), Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), and Matt Rodin held a song-writing contest for emerging musical theatre writers. With over 500 submissions, 5 winners were selected, receiving a fully produced music video and recording of their song by Warner Music Group.

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. And we are proud to present the New York premieres of the winning works and runners up at Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed and hosted by Taylor Louderman and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with musical direction by Ben Rauhala.

Featuring contest winners Kailey Marshall, Joriah Fleming, India Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Mackenzie Szabo and a cast of Broadway's finest, we invite you to come join the party and toast to the future of Broadway.

Featured Performers: Jen Brissman (Goodspeed's Fiddler on the Roof), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Tony Award® nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County), Hannah Kloepfer (Noise and Color), Tony Award® nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring It On), Izzy McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Nicholas Oliveri (Boarding School), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots, Heart of Rock & Roll), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked).

Featured Composers: Brandon Michael Lowden, Indy Angel, Joriah Kwamé, Mackenzie Szabo, Kailey Marshall, Douglas Lyons, Ethan Pakchar, Robert Naylor, Jared Johnson, Jessica Lattman, Lockwood + Sunday-Lefkowitz, Greg Edwards, Bonnie Gleicher, Dmitry Koltunov, Fritz Hager, and Andy Roninson.

$45-$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NaTasha Yvette Williams, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Come and get some R and R and R! Rescue, Relief, and Redemption!

Join NaTasha Yvette Williams at Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of great music, funny anecdotes, and life lessons told through a musical timeline. Its also NaTasha's birthday show, so there is bound to be a celebrity surprise or two. There will be show tunes, country, and gospel - that's right - music, from Dolly Parton to Tamela Mann with a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston in between! Rescue, Relief, and Redemption is night of love and hope for everyone, featuring covers and original tunes to delight audiences of all ages... don't miss it!!

NaTasha Yvette Williams' Broadway credits include Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night With Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Mariah), and The Color Purple (Sofia). You may have seen her on PBS in Lincoln Center's Showboat (Queenie) with The NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include "Orange is the New Black," "Madam Secretary," and in the fall she will be Pearl in "The God Father of Harlem" starring Forrest Whitaker.

Featuring: Caliaf St. Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud, Dreamgirls)

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie CELEBRATE SONDHEIM & HAMLISCH, SEPTEMBER 26-28 AT 7:00PM

Encore by popular demand! Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, two of Broadway's most endearing leading ladies, who starred in two of Broadway's most iconic shows (Annie and A Chorus Line) bring their ever vibrant talent and personal connection to this celebration of two of America's most beloved musical theatre composers: Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch.

Opening with Sondheim's "Another Hundred People" from Company, Andrea and Donna take the audience on a musical journey as they share personal stories and this collection of wonderful songs, finally looking back on the life they have chosen with Hamlisch's "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line.

Other shows represented in this evening include A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Follies, A Little Night Music, and They're Playing Our Song. Also expect songs from films including The Way We Were, Ice Castles, and The Entertainer. It will be a night of legendary songs performed by these favorite Broadway leading ladies who were there!

$50-$80 cover charge. $85-$105 VIP seating. $100-$120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF BEN LAPIDUS, Amanda D'Archangelis, AND ANDERSON COOK, SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

The musicals of Ben Lapidus, Amanda D'Archangelis, and Anderson Cook are "outrageous" (the FADER), "really, really good" (Billboard), "purely electrifying" (BroadwayWorld), and "too gross for your grandma" (their mothers).

From the angstiest teenage punk to a maverick matriarch of reality television, these characters and songs are odd, obscene, heartwarming, and hilarious. Come see this rising musical theatre team bring together old friends and new guests to sing fan favorites from shows like Pop Punk High, Blatantly Blaine, and The Disembodied Hand That Fisted Everyone to Death, as well as never-before-heard projects and brand new music.

Produced by Melanie Brook and David Treatman

Featuring: Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, West Side Story), Melanie Brook (Bubble Boy), Amanda Centeno, Ayo Edebiri, Dante Jeanfelix (Playing Hot, Ars Nova), Marc Koeck (High Button Shoes, NYCC), Kelly Krauter (Waitress National Tour), Sawyer Nunes (Gettin' the Band Back Together, Finding Neverland), Julie Sommer Peterson, McLean Peterson, Scott Redmond, Patrick Sweeney, Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and more to be announced!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Starring on Sep 27:

John Easterlin (4X Grammy Award Winner, The Phantom of the Opera), Willy Falk (Tony® Nominee, Miss Saigon), Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Eddie Korbich (Drama Desk Nominee, Obie Award Winner, 10 Broadway shows!), Danny Gardner (Drama Desk Honoree, Dames at Sea, 2017 Radio City Spectacular), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky: The Musical), Mia Gerachis (11 O'Clock Numbers), Ben Jones (Guys & Dolls, Sweeney Todd), Emily Iaquinta (Broadway by the Year) and more stars to be announced!

Also Featuring The Broadway by the Year Chorus on Sep 27: Jonathan Heller, Adan Gallegos, Chelsea Wheatley, Christopher Brian, Mara Friedman, Giliana Encarnacion, Esmeralda Garza, Ryan McConville, Sophie Rapeijko, Pedro Copetti, Stephanie Bacastow, Emily Janes, Francesca Capetta, Tyler McCall, Bettina Lobo, Emma Maxwell, Kelsey Lee Smith, Hannah Mount, John Drinkwater, Matt Weinstein, and Elijah Caldwell.

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELINDA PRIMORAC, SEPTEMBER 27 AT 11:30PM

Melinda Primorac, star of her local productions of Hairspray (Penny, Two Planks Theater Company) and Footloose (Ariel, Two Planks Theater Company), makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in her solo concert: I Have a Dream (Role). As theatre major Melinda navigates her way through becoming a professional in the industry, she dreams of the roles that she could one day play. Featuring music from Next to Normal, Wicked, Little Women, and The Prom, passionate Melinda is here to show the world that dreams really can come true. Come join Melinda in her NYC debut for an evening filled with love, passion, and showing you what dreams are made of.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Andy Mientus SINGS Joni Mitchell'S LADIES OF THE CANYON, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

This fall, Broadway and television star Andy Mientus will bring Joni Mitchell's iconic 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon to life at Feinstein's/54 Below.

At 26 years old, Joni Mitchell wrote and recorded songs, drew album art, and hand wrote lyrics for the release of her third studio album, Ladies of the Canyon, which Rolling Stone hailed as "An album of departures, overheard conversations and unquiet triumphs for this hymnal lady who mingles the random with the particular so effectively." Music director Benjamin Rauhala and Mientus will cover the album in full, stripping beloved songs such as "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," and "The Circle Game," down to find the hymns inside these unquiet triumphs.

Featuring special guests: Katie Boeck (Spring Awakening), Treshelle Edmond (Spring Awakening), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening, Jagged Little Pill), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon - Tony Award®), Lexie Lowell, Krista Pioppi (Lazarus, Spring Awakening), Jennifer Reed, and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, "Smash").

Last seen at Feinstein's/54 Below in The Jonathan Larson Project, Andy Mientus is perhaps best known for playing writer Kyle Bishop on NBC's "Smash." He made his Broadway debut as Marius in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, winning the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for "Favorite Breakthrough Performance." Other theater credits include Deaf West's Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, the national tour of Wicked, Carrie at MCC Theater Off-Broadway, Sam Buntrock's production of The Who's Tommy at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and Moises Kaufman's production of Bent at the Mark Taper Forum. Other television includes the upcoming series "Gone" on WGN (Jan 2019), "The Flash" on the CW, "Chasing Life" on ABC Family, and "Anger Management" on FX. Writing includes the musical Burn All Night, written with synth pop group Teen Commandments (World Premiere, American Repertory Theater) and the Backstagers book series from Abrams/Amulet publishing, available now wherever books are sold.

Benjamin Rauhala worked on the music team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of American Psycho during the 2016 season. He recently served as the Associate Music Director on The Secret Life of Bees, directed by Sam Gold at the Atlantic Theater. His other Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and the current revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Theater Row. He is best known as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies, and as the co-creator and 'Fairy Godfairy' of the Broadway Princess Party concert series with Laura Osnes. He met Mientus while serving as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show "Smash," and is an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below, where he has created dozens of sold-out concerts, including the 'Broadway Loves' Series, which has famously honored Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and many more beloved pop icons.

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY IN THE ROUND: FEATURING Aisha Jackson, Tee Boyich, AND MORE, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 11:30PM

Inspired by the singer-songwriter rounds popularized in Nashville, In the Round sees your favorite Broadway performers take to stage for a stripped back and intimate evening of storytelling through the songs that have shaped their professional and personal lives.

A new Feinstein's/54 Below series featuring a rotating cast, In the Round aims to provide performers a platform to tell the stories of their life and career that they ordinarily not have the opportunity to through the songs that have impacted them the most, while simultaneously fostering a fan to performer relationship like no other in a safe and intimate environment. Whether they be deeply personal stories, or light-hearted memories, you'll leave this show with a new heart and new love for the performers you came (and didn't know you came) to see.

Music Directed by Ashley Ryan

Produced and Directed by Monroe George

Featuring: Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom) and Monroe George.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Hilary Duff WILL NOT BE APPEARING IN THIS CONCERT.

Why not take a crazy chance and come celebrate one of the queens of pop, Ms. Hilary Duff!

Join some of your favorite Broadway pop prince and princesses as they span Hilary's discography from "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean" through "With Love" and "Chasing the Sun."

Let's party like it's 2003! After all...this is what dreams are made of!

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

Featuring: Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Morgan Keene (Newsies, Disney's DCappella), John Krause (Hadestown), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Molly McCook (TV's "Last Man Standing", "Good Trouble"), Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants, Alice By Heart), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and more to be announced!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lucie Arnaz: I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST, SEPTEMBER 30 - OCTOBER 2 AT 7:00PM

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They're Playing Our Song) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice and Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program "The Lucy Show." At fifteen, she became a series regular on "Here's Lucy," and she later starred in her own series "The Lucie Arnaz Show." On film Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier, as well as starring in several made for television movies including Who Killed The Black Dahlia and Down to You. On the stage, Lucie created the role of Kathy in the West Coast Premiere of Vanities at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles before starring as Gittel Mosca in the first national company of Seesaw alongside Tommy Tune. Lucie's Broadway credits include They're Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin. Arnaz and her husband of thirty-eight years, actor/writer Laurence Luckinbill, teamed up to form ArLuck Entertainment, a film and television production company, and together produced the documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, which was honored with an Emmy. During her distinguished career, Lucie has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago's famed Sarah Siddons award.

$55-$85 cover charge. $80-$105 VIP seating. $105-$125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kara Lindsay: #PREGNANTAF, SEPTEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

You might recognize Kara Lindsay from Broadway roles like Glinda in Wicked, Cynthia Weil in Beautiful, and Katherine Plumber in Newsies, but now she is gearing up for the most demanding role yet....being a mom! Fresh off of her run in Beautiful on Broadway, Kara returns to Feinstein's/54 with a new show that encapsulates this new exciting role! Join her as she sings songs that hold a special place in her heart and laugh with her as she tries to navigate a solo show at 8 months pregnant!...swollen feet and a happy heart.

Featuring: Stephanie Martignetti (Beautiful, Sunset Boulevard), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, Heart of Rock & Roll) and Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages).

Musical direction by Ben Rauhala

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





