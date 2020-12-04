Analise Scarpaci Joins Host Ruby Locknar On THE TALKBACK

The Talkback is a series of in-depth conversations with some of the biggest and hottest names on Broadway, as well as a few folks in the casting and management industries.

Host Ruby Locknar will dive deep into the lives of these pros, discussing their journeys to success and tips for the "rising class" of Broadway hopefuls. As the grand finale, the pros will answer live questions and share the screen with selected viewers. The chat show will be seen on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.

On Saturday, December 5 at 4pm ET, Ruby's special guest will be Analise Scarpaci. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to www.BroadwayBridges.org.

Ruby Locknar is an actor, singer, and online producer based in New York City. Theatre credits include a national tour with Theatreworks USA, Putnam County Spelling Bee (Logainne), Next To Normal (Natalie), and A Piece Of My Heart (Whitney). Ruby's voice can also be heard on numerous recordings for Music Theatre International including Tarzan, Willy Wonka, The Little Mermaid, and many more. Find Ruby on Instagram @Rubylocknar.

Before the pandemic, Analise Scarpaci was about to open on Broadway in the cast of "Mrs. Doubtfire, The Musical." After numerous Regional and Community Theatre credits such as "The Music Man" & "Les Miserables" to name a few, Analise first stepped onto a Broadway stage in "Godspell: Cast of 2032," playing Young Uzo Aduba. In the fall of 2012, she made her Broadway debut landing the role of "Esther Jane" in the Original Broadway cast of "A Christmas Story, The Musical", the 3-time Tony Award Nominated musical adaptation of the movie classic, directed by Tony winner John Rando, choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, and original score by Tony and Academy award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. In the summer of 2013, Analise continued her path on Broadway as the Tall Girl Swing (Alice & Hortensia) joining the cast of the critically acclaimed production of "Matilda, The Musical," inspired by the twisted genius by Roald Dahl, with Music by Tim Minchin, Book by Dennis Kelly, Directed by Matthew Warchus, and Choreographed by Tony winner Peter Darling. In 2016, Analise reunited with her "Matilda Family," joining the 1st National tour company, in the role of Hortensia, during visits to Greenville SC, Charlotte NC, Ft. Myers, Tampa & West Palm Beach FL. Analise stays extremely busy writing and performing original music, participating in workshops, recording numerous voiceover projects and auditioning for exciting projects in Theatre, TV and Film. She also enjoys playing guitar, bass guitar, and ukulele. Analise continues to reach for the stars, following her passion for stage, film and music as a Musical Theatre Major at Pace University in NYC.

The Talkback with Ruby Locknar, Saturday, December 5 at 4pm ET.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You