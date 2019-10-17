An Evening With... Series Tributes Eartha Kitt at The Green Room 42

After a sold-out Natalie and Nat King Cole celebration in April and the summer tribute to Doris Day hosted by Doris Dear, Blake Allen's hit An Evening With... Series returns tomorrow to the famed Green Room 42 for a look at Eartha Kitt's musical legacy and life.



"Eartha is a national treasure" Allen says, "and it only seems fit to celebrate her sexy, spooky, and iconic life and music this Hallowe'en month with such a stellar cast and amazing musicians." The series explores the legacy of major musical figures from the mid 20th century with new arrangements, notable broadway and cabaret talent, and slide shows!



Backed by a 9 person big band, with sparkly new arrangements by Allen, the night will feature the talents of theatre legend Aisha de Haas (Madame Secretary), Candide Marie Woods (Ain't Too Proud), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Darius Anthony Harper (Kinky Boots) BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner Caitlin Fahey, and more.



Come out Friday at 7PM to celebrate 3 time Emmy-Winner and Tony-Nominee Eartha Kitt, a staple of the New York and world cabaret scene, with this one-night-only concert of her music like you've never heard it before.



Friday, October 18, 2019 at 7:00PM at The Green Room 42 (inside the Yotel Hotel - 570 10 Avenue). Tickets start at $22 and can be found at http://tinyurl.com/AEWSKITTT





