American Popular Song Society Will Honor Marilyn Maye June 12th

The American Popular Song Society recently announced its second Annual Benefit, which will occur on Monday June 12th at 5:30 pm at Theater 555 on West 42nd Street with a reception to follow at The Green Room 42 at Yotel Hotel. This year the APSS has chosen The Marvelous Marilyn Maye to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award as she continues celebrating her 95th Birthday. Favorite Broadway and Cabaret performers have signed on to make the evening a grand night for singing and more. Tickets can be purchased as of March 30th at www.APSSinc.org - the APSS also proudly announced the new Educational Workshop, which will work at giving kids a fun, hands-on learning experience about the music that's been America's gift to the world since the turn of the last century. The series will begin with All About Songwriting, headed by APSS Board member, esteemed songwriter Tom Toce who, along with some of today's best new songwriters, will give kids a window into what it takes to create a song like a Max Martin, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, to name a few.

With new entertainers joining the roster of stars to appear in the Marilyn Maye Tribute show every day, the APSS is guranteeing secret surprises, up to the last minute but the current cast list for the evening is as follows:

Klea Blackhurst

Jim Brochu

Charles Busch

Liz Callaway

Len Cariou

Aisha de Haas

Darius de Haas

Melissa Errico

Debbie Gravitte

Julie Halston

Jeff Harnar

Karen Mason

Susie Mosher

Sidney Myer

Lee Roy Reams

Jamie de Roy

Catherine Russell

Gabrielle Stravelli

Sandy Stewart w/ Bill Charlap

Stacy Sullivan

Mark William

The American Popular Song Society was formed in 1980 as The New York Sheet Music Society, with the name change taking place in 2015. The APSS is a New York based, not-for-profit social organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the American Song Book through a variety of means. The mission statement of the APSS can be read on their website HERE.

The American Popular Song Society has extended an invitation to those wishing to support this valuable work to do so in the following ways:



1. Make a tax deductible donation and receive name recognition in the Program helping to continue the legacy of the American Songbook specific to the Educational Workshop.



2. Make a tax deductible donation to APSS as a Friend ($100-$249) or Angel ($250-$499 or Producer ($500 or above) helping the organization continue its monthly musical programs.



3. Take an ad in the Program. What better way to celebrate Marilyn Maye but with a graphic of your choice! Click this link for Program ad sizes/costs/info:

https://apssinc.org/gala2023/Ad-Rate-APSS.GALA2023.pdf

Tickets to the June 12th Marilyn Maye event can be purchased HERE.



All donations are tax deductible.