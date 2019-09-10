Amanda Jane Cooper Joins Isaac Sutton's Celebration of BROADWAY ISRAEL

International theater and concert star, ISAAC SUTTON, will welcome Broadway's Amanda Jane Cooper, who recently played "Glinda" in Wicked, upon his return to Feinstein's/54 Below with an encore performance of his acclaimed show, BROADWAY ISRAEL. The show ­- Oct. 5, 2019 at 9:30pm - is a unique celebration of Broadway performed in English, Italian, French and Hebrew. Sutton's return follows his previous sold out shows at the popular venue, and his most recent critically lauded US & European concert tours which captured rave reviews. BROADWAY ISRAEL- a Classic Celebration of Broadway - features beloved songs from Wicked, NBC's Smash, The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun and many more. Sutton, the recipient of several major awards in Israel, will be joined by Musical Director Dan Pardo on piano, Greg Orlando on double bass and Matt Covey on drums.

Additional Broadway Guest Star to be announced!

Amanda Jane Cooper said she is "tickled pink" to return to Feinstein's/54 Below. Amanda Jane is one of the longest running "Glindas" in Wicked on Broadway. Before her run on stage at the Gershwin Theater, she played the role in two National Tours including at the Kennedy Center for 10 weeks, where she performed the role for First Lady Michelle Obama. As the show's 15th Anniversary "Glinda," Amanda recently joined Kristin Chenoweth on NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween. You've seen her as quirky characters on Glee, Bones, CSI, Disney's Jessie, ABC's Selfie, the films Smart People and Days Like This and more.

ISAAC SUTTON, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ. Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) to tour with him in Israel.

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival where he was accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and from The Israel Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as Las Vegas-Tel Aviv, Broadway & All That Jazz, Tonight A Musical and Shalom Hollywood.

Sutton began performing at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was requested to serve as MC, and also to sing, at Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. Sutton is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University, who received his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

ISAAC SUTTON performs BROADWAY ISRAEL at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 5, 2019, with special Broadway Guest Star, Amanda Jane Cooper of Wicked. There is a$20-$65 cover charge and $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available HERE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club and Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.





