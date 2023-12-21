Alysha Umphress and Jeff Blumenkrantz to Perform at The Green Room 42 in January

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the Broadway luminaries Alysha Umphress and Jeff Blumenkrantz in a special evening on Saturday, January 20 at 7:00 PM. Umphress, the theater diva from Broadway’s On the Town and American Idiot, reunites with Blumenkrantz, the Tony Award nominee from Bright Star and Murder for Two, to bring you fresh arrangements of songs you know and love. This concert marks the 10th anniversary of their album, I’ve Been Played: Alysha Umphress Swings Jeff Blumenkrantz. Tony Award nominated performer Kenita R. Miller will be the show’s special guest.

Alysha Umphress appeared on Broadway in On the Town, American Idiot, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Bring it On!. Her Off-Broadway shows include Scotland, PA and Smokey Joe’s Café, for which she received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and a Chita Rivera Award for Best Ensemble. She performed the role of Ruth Sherwood in Wonderful Town with the London Symphony Orchestra, which was recorded on the LSO label. Alysha originated the role of Cee Cee Bloom in the world premiere of Beaches the musical at the Signature Theatre, earning a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Alysha is fresh off her performance with the Orchestra Teatro Regio Torino at the world-famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

Jeff Blumenkrantz appeared on Broadway in Bright Star, A Class Act, How to Succeed in Business…, Damn Yankees, The Threepenny Opera, and Into the Woods. Off-Broadway, he was featured in Murder for Two, receiving a Lucille Lortel Award nomination. For City Center Encores!, he has been seen in The Golden Apple, Anyone Can Whistle, and God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. His film and TV credits include: “Succession,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Pose,” “Mr. Robot,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Madam Secretary,” The Big Sick, “The Detour,” “30 Rock,” “Will & Grace,” “Law & Order,” Joseph… Dreamcoat, Sweeney Todd, and Candide. As a composer, he received a Best Original Score Tony Award nomination for Urban Cowboy. He is the recipient of The Fred Ebb Award. His commissions include Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Guggenheim Works and Process, and Inner Voices. www.jeffblumenkrantz.com

Alysha Umphress and Jeff Blumenkrantz will perform on Saturday, January 20 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Paige Turner

“Slay Ride!”

The NYC drag darling Paige Turner returns in her all-new holiday special. This oversized Barbie wants a lot this Christmas and is here to slay. ‘Tis the season to be greedy, be a misfit and get your stocking stuffed, while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas Paige Turner style. This holly jolly evening of mayhem and foolishness will definitely put you in the holiday spirit! The show features all-live songs from some of your favorite Christmas albums including: Bing Crosby, Barbra Streisand, and Mariah Carey. Original music by Billy Recce as well as over-the-top parodies of “Feliz Navidad,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and many more with videos and lots of presents just waiting to be unwrapped. The show features special guest Lamar.

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM

Felicia Finley

“Backwoods to Broadway”

Broadway’s blonde bombshell, Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer, Mamma Mia!, The Life) is premiering her new show, “Backwoods to Broadway.” Growing up in the backwoods of North Carolina and Louisiana, Felicia shares her story on how she got to Broadway and how Patsy Cline inspired her every step of the way. In a show that is packed with songs made famous by Patsy and the songs from Felicia’s illustrious career, this show will have you laughing, crying, singing and pondering the question, “How can you push a rope?” The evening will feature Michael McBride on piano.

Saturday, January 13 to Monday, January 15 – Three Shows

“MEDEA, THE MUSICAL”

The New York Debut of the BAY AREA and LOS ANGELES HIT

Winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” Medea, the Musical is a backstage musical about a gay man who falls in love with a woman even as the show they’re acting in spirals out of control. The show is written and directed by John Fisher. “Bold! Outrageous! Funny! And totally unapologetic!” (San Francisco Weekly), “Riotous slapstick! A smart as it is sassy, as hip as it is hyper, and wondrously provocative in just about every sense of the word!” (San Francisco Examiner).

Friday, January 19 and Thursday, February 8 at 7:00 PM

Mamie Parris

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, brings you for the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn’t know you needed – or maybe it’s the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d’Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

Saturday, February 10 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 at 7:00 PM

Ginger Minj and GIDGET GALORE

“The Broads Way”

Directly from their sold-out run in Provincetown, join Ginger Minj (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix’s Dumplin’) and her drag sister, Gidget Galore (OutTV’s “Sew Fierce”) in a trip down the Great White Way as they bring you on a musical journey of some of Broadway’s biggest shows. This show was called “The best drag show to hit Provincetown in decades” this past summer by Provincetown Magazine.

Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

An Evening with

Mink Stole and Peaches Christ

An intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I’m A Cheerleader) alongside San Francisco drag impresario, filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner”). Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. If you're a fan of John Waters’ films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.



