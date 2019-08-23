Alexis Michelle Sings Judy Garland At Club Cumming

After a sold-out WorldPride debut, Alexis Michelle, star of Drag Me Down the Aisle and Drag Race, makes her triumphant return to Club Cumming with this tribute to Judy Garland. Through songs that Judy made iconic, Alexis honors the memory of the starlet that became the World's Greatest Entertainer. Far from impersonation, Alexis's one of a kind tribute to Judy Garland runs one night only.

This show follows the first day of RuPaul's DragCon at the Javits Center.

Alexis Michelle Sings Judy Garland features music direction by Brandon James Gwinn. The evening is produced by James Will McBride.

Alexis Michelle Sings Judy Garland plays Club Cumming (505 E 6th St, New York, NY 10009) September 6 at 9:00 PM. Doors open at 8:30. Tickets start at $25. Tickets and information are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4301407. Select number of VIP tickets available.

Alexis Michelle is a native New Yorker who has yet to do jury duty. NYC's premiere theatrical queen; Alexis was recently seen on TLC's hit wedding makeover reality special, Drag Me Down the Aisle. Before that, Alexis was one of the last queens left standing on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race. On the show, Alexis received praise for her spot on impression of Liza Minelli in Snatch Game and acclaim for her portrayal of Kris Jenner in Kardashian the Musical. Since RPDR, Alexis has toured the country and played venues around the world. Alexis got her training in the University of Michigan's musical theatre program. In the spring of 2017, Alexis premiered her debut cabaret act It Takes a Woman at Feinstein's/54 Below. When she's not on stage performing shows at clubs and bars across the country you'll probably find her in the garment district of NYC buying fabric and wholesale jewelry.

Brandon James Gwinn is the composer and co-lyricist of Cotton Candy & Cocaine, Queer. People. Time., and Underwear A Space Musical which premiered in the 2008 New York International Fringe Festival and was an invited production at the 2012 American College Theatre Festival. His music and lyrics for Matchmaker Matchmaker I'm Willing to Settle premiered at The American Repertory Theatre in Boston and the 2011 New York Musical Theatre Festival. Brandon is also the composer and co-lyricist of the New York Theatre Barn Commission Small Town Story which received the National Alliance of Musical Theatre Writer's Residency Grant, was a finalist for the Richard Rodgers award, was featured in the Village Theatre New Musicals Festival in Seattle, and was subsequently produced in workshop at the University of Hartford. A critically lauded singer-songwriter and music director, he has arranged and played shows in Beijing, LA, San Francisco, Miami, and in New York at Feinstein's, Birdland, Joe's Pub, 54 Below and on Fire Island. He has been an artist in residence at Ars Nova and is a 2015-2016 Dramatists Guild Fellow. MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

James Will McBride has conceived and produced concerts and cabarets at Club Cumming and Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City as well as venues in Houston, New Orleans, DC and Hartford. He directed the NYC premiere of Naomi Wallace's The War Boys and the world premiere of the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical HEIST! Last spring he was a guest instructor at Loyola University New Orleans where he directed Informed Consent. He served as resident assistant director at Hartford Stage for two seasons and is a former Directing Candidate in The American Theatre Wing's SpringBoardNYC program. He's assisted directors including Darko Tresnjak, Kent Thompson, Mark Lamos, Michael Wilson, and Giovanna Sardelli. For more visit JamesWillMcBride.com.





