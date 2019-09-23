Alexis Michelle Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below This Winter

Alexis Michelle brings festive cheer to Feinstein's/54 Below on 11/22 and 12/5 at 9:30pm! Join Ms. Michelle, star of "Drag Me Down the Aisle" and top 5 contestant on "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 9 for an evening of her signature blend of Broadway standards and pop hits - this time with a little holiday flair! With songs made famous by divas from Judy Garland to Madonna, Alexis is sure to check every box on your wish-list. Come get your stocking stuffed!

Music Direction by Brandon James Gwinn

Produced by James Will McBride

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/alexis-michelle-2019. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





