Alex Leonard is Joined By Al Gafa and Jay Leonhart For 'Jazz At Kitano'

Pianist/vocalist Alex Leonard will be joined by guitarist Al Gafa and bassist Jay Leonhart for an evening of jazz at the Kitano. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Kitano, 66 Park Ave (at East 38th) New York, NY 10016 Two sets: 8PM and 10PM. Cover $18/$20 minimum Res: 212-885-7119.

Pianist/vocalist Alex Leonard has appeared in venues from Manhattan to Las Vegas, Europe and Japan. He has performed on Manhattan stages such as Carnegie Recital Hall, Joe's Pub, Below 54, The Cutting Room and in the 25th Annual Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. His recent projects include the presentation of "L-O-V-E: A Celebration of Nat King Cole" and "A Tribute to Songwriter Harry Warren".

A superior bassist and songwriter Jay Leonhart has performed and recorded with notables such as Peggy Lee, Mel Torme, Tony Bennett, Carly Simon, Steely Dan and Sting. Between 1975 and 1995 he was named The Most Valuable Bassist in the recording industry three times by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Jay has recorded fifteen solo albums and is also performing a one-man show called "The Bass Lesson" about his life in the music business and song. He has toured worldwide for more than forty years.

Virtuoso guitarist Al Gafa performed many years on the road with Dizzy Gillespie, Sammy Davis Jr., Sarah Vaughn and Johnny Hartman. He was musical director for the legendary jazz vocalist Carmen McRae. Al performed in the Playboy Club in the late 60's and has done studio work with everyone from the Monkees to Paul Simon and can be heard on the soundtrack album of the movie "The Bridges of Madison County". He recorded "Leblon Beach: The Al Gafa Quinteto" on the jazz label Pablo Records.





