Alex Brightman, Paula Pell, Presley Ryan & More Join ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS, an evening of music from Emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch) on Wednesday, September 22nd. Paula Pell ("Saturday Night Live", "Girls5eva"), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Heath Saunders (Alice by Heart), Max Crumm (Disaster!), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) and Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher) join previously announced Richard Kind ("Spin City", "Mad About You"), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story) and more to sing Bolin's music.

Eli Bolin, whose music has become the stuff of cult legend, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time in 3 years with an action-packed show featuring songs from across his entire catalogue. There'll be deep cuts, pesky earworms, new tunes from shows, cool TV stuff and podcasts, even never-before-heard cut material from Sack Lunch Bunch.

These amazing songs will be performed by Paula Pell, Richard Kind, Alex Brightman, Presley Ryan, Heath Saunders, Larry Owens, Natalie Walker, Shereen Pimentel, Max Crumm, Ashley Blanchet, Orville Mendoza, Jed Resnick (Avenue Q), PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon, Volleygirls), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven, Volleygirls), and Chrissy Pardo, together with Daniel Pardo (Music Director, piano), Mike Pettry (guitar), Brendan O'Grady (bass) and Alex Wyatt (drums). The evening is directed by Laura Pietropinto and produced by Erica Rotstein.

In addition to his collaborations with comedian John Mulaney on Original Cast Album: Co-op and ...the Sack Lunch Bunch, Eli is also co-writer of the musicals Found, Volleygirls, Skippyjon Jones and The Last Song of Eddie Scourge. You can listen to Bit Parade, the musical video game podcast he co-hosts with longtime friend and collaborator Mike Pettry, on your favorite podcatcher. Eli has written music for "Sesame Street" for over a decade, as well as "Animaniacs", "Difficult People" and the theme song for "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (no, not that one, the new one). He's the founding music director of Story Pirates and once pretended to play drums on "30 Rock."

Eli Bolin Has No Friends plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 22, 2021 at 9:45pm. Tickets start at $30 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ELI BOLIN

Eli Bolin is an Emmy-nominated composer & lyricist for theater and television. Eli co-wrote all the songs for the Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch as well as DOCUMENTARY NOW's Original Cast Album: Co-op with Mulaney and Seth Meyers. Their song "Holiday Party (I Did a Little Cocaine Tonight)" was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics. Other TV includes "Sesame Street", Animaniacs", "Difficult People", and the theme song for the new "Clifford the Big Red Dog". For theater, Eli wrote music & lyrics for Found (Atlantic Theater Co.) and composed the scores for Volleygirls (NYMF), Skippyjon Jones (Lucille Lortel nom.) & its sequel Skippyjon Jones: Snow What, Roller Disco (ART), and I Sing! (off-B'way). With Mike Pettry, he has written book, music & lyrics for The Last Song of Eddie Scourge and co-hosts the video game/songwriting podcast Bit Parade. Eli is the founding music director of Story Pirates, and if you blink, you'll miss him as the Woggles drummer on "30 Rock". Eli is represented by A3 Artists Agency. elibolin.net

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.