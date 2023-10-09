Ah, Sweet Mystery Of Life! Eden Casteel Celebrates Madeline In KAHN ARTIST At Don't Tell Mama

Eden Casteel was a frustrated teenage soprano in Ohio whose life was forever changed by a Madeline Kahn beer commercial (it was Michelob). In 30 seconds, Casteel knew she wanted to be just like Kahn: "Wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelieveable singing voice." (Two out of three ain't bad!) Kahn, of course, was the beloved star of some of Mel Brooks' most popular movies (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety). With iconic songs, compelling stories, and hilarious anectdotes, Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me is an intimate look at the trials and triumphs of both Kahn and Casteel.

Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me is at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St. New York, for four shows this fall: Sunday Oct. 15 4pm, Monday Oct. 16 7pm, Tuesday Nov. 21 7pm, and Saturday Dec. 2 1pm. $25.00 Cover charge ($20 for MAC members) and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. CASH ONLY. Food Menu Available. Seating is 45 minutes prior to show. Reserve now at Click Here

Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me is directed by Faith Prince, cowritten with Roderick Ferguson, with musical arrangements by Jim Rice and Bobby Peaco.

Kahn starred in some of Mel Brooks' most popular movies, including Young Frankenstein, where she played Elizabeth, the cold-yet-hot fiancee of Gene Wilder's Dr. Frankenstein who ends up in the monster's arms instead. Of course Kahn's rendition of "I'm Tired" from Blazing Saddles is part of Kahn Artist, as is "Das Chicago Song," a Kurt Weill spoof written just for Kahn by Michael Cohen. Casteel performs many of Kahn's most iconic movie moments, interspersing songs by Mel Brooks, Clarence "Frogman" Henry Heitzman & Reid, Cy Coleman, Susan Werner, Dave Frishberg, and Zina Goldrich & Marcy Heisler.

The hilarious one-hour show has already bowed at Davenport's Cabaret in Chicago IL, Josephine's in Club Cafe Boston MA, The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield RI, The 2023 Providence Fringe Festival, Seaglass Theater Company in New Bedford MA, and The Arctic Playhouse and Cabaret in West Warwick, RI. Upcoming performances include an Oct. 28 show at The Players At Barker Playhouse in Providence RI, and a July 2024 performance The National Association Of Teachers Of Singing Conference in Knoxville, TN.

A "stunning coloratura soprano" with "a great sense of comic timing," performer/producer Eden Casteel is the host of "The Eden Show," an interactive online show featuring musical guests who sing, play, and love to talk. Using livestream and low-latency technology, Eden is able to perform live with her guests, even if they are hundreds of miles apart. The show streams on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.

Casteel writes and music directs solo musicals, coaches vocal technique and performance in person and online, and assists clients with all aspects of songwriting and production. She recently arranged, coached, accompanied, recorded and released "Peace Dale Hayride Vol. 2," the third studio album created by her students since mid-2020. "Holly Days," the studio holiday album, was released in mid-December 2020. "Six Feet From Stardom," an online album featuring 13 of her private students, was released in June 2020. Listen to all albums at www.edencasteel.com.

A native of Dublin, Ohio who moved to Rhode Island in 2010, Casteel holds a Bachelor of Music Degree from The University Of Cincinnati College-Conservatory Of Music and a Master of Music degree from The University of Maryland. She is a past president of the Rhode Island chapter of NATS, and a charter member of The Speakeasy Cooperative. She was part of the 2021 St. Louis Cabaret Conference and the 2023 O'Neill Cabaret Fellows program.

A go-to consultant during the the lockdowns of 2020, Casteel gave presentations on low-latency technology and studio use to national and international groups, including The National Association Of Teachers Of Singing (NATS), The Speakeasy Cooperative, Vocology In Practice, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, and The Pandemic-Proof Singer Summit.

Before she opened her private studio in 2011, Eden was adjunct voice faculty at Community College of Rhode Island, Salve Regina University, Spring Arbor University, Hillsdale College, Kellogg Community College, and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School.

Casteel has played diverse regional theatre roles including The Proprietor in Assassins for The Gamm Theatre in Warwick RI, Adele in Die Fledermaus for Arbor Opera Theatre in Ann Arbor MI, Yum-Yum in The Mikado with Michigan Opera Theatre, Mama Rose in Gypsy for The Contemporary Theater Company, Francesca Johnson in The Bridges of Madison County for Chestnut St. Playhouse in Norwich CT, Victoria Grant in Victor/Victoria for Ocean State Theatre Company in Warwick RI, and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd for The Contemporary Theater Company.