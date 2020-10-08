Additional Performers Added to AN AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY

Additional performers join singer/musical director and sheet music archivist Michael Lavine this Saturday, October 10.

Additional performers joining singer/musical director and sheet music archivist Michael Lavine this Saturday, October 10th at 12 Noon ET, for an American Popular Song Society program honoring the Broadway composer and cabaret artist Arthur Siegel. Arthur wrote the music for many of the songs in the NEW FACES Broadway shows of 1952, 1956, 1962 and 1968.

He mainly collaborated with June Carroll, but in later years, Arthur wrote with other lyricists. He musically directed most of Ben Bagley's Revisited cd's over the years, providing arrangements and also singing on them! Michael will be joined by a number of stars from Broadway and Cabaret, who will be presenting songs by Arthur.

Michael will also tell some stories of his friendship with Arthur. Performers lined up to entertain: Steven Brinberg, Bill Charlap, Fay DeWitt, Natalie Douglas, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jon Peterson, Tonya Pinkins, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Ross, Sandy Stewart, KT Sullivan, and Sara Zahn.

For more information on the Free Zoom event please go to the website of the American Popular Song Society: http://apssinc.org/zoom.html

Michael Lavine has worked as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer all over the world. He gives master classes on auditioning in New York, Los Angeles, Moscow, Bangkok, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, Manila, Martha's Vineyard and other locations.

Michael musically directed productions of RENT, SWEENEY TODD, and THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at the Shanghai Theatre Academy. He has accompanied Broadway and television stars n New Orleans, San Francisco, Australia, Hollywood and at 54 Below, Feinstein's, and the Metropolitan Room in New York. Michael conducted THE LITTLE MERMAID starring Emily Skinner. He also regularly plays for the Outer Critic's Circle Awards in New York and musically directed the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for its entire 15-year run.

Michael has conducted orchestras in a number of cities around the country For the past several years, Michael has been producing a series of CD's called LOST BROADWAY AND MORE, recording songs from Broadway shows that have never been recorded before. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael owns one of the larger privately held sheet music collections in the world.

More information can be found at Michael's website, www.michaellavine.net.

