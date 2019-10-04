Aaron Blake Heads to Feinstein's/54 Below

Aaron Blake, who stars in the Met's new production of the Philip Glass masterpiece "Akhnaten," will simultaneously perform his new cabaret act at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 PM., accompanied by pianist Cris Frisco. He will have also performed the Sirius XM worldwide HD broadcast of "Akhnaten" the day before, on Nov. 23.

Blake, who is rapidly becoming one of the most acclaimed new tenors throughout the world, scored a huge success as Timothy Laughlin in the N.Y. premiere of Gregory Spears' opera "Fellow Travelers," which he also recorded with the Cincinnati Opera, and for which he received WQXR/Operavore's "Freddy Award" for "Excellence in Opera." New Yorkers also saw him last year in the NY City Opera premiere of "Angels in America," their production of "The Barber of Seville," and as Rothschild in Fleischman's opera "Rothschild's Violin" at Carnegie Hall. He initially made his Met debut in "La Traviata" with Placido Domingo. Opera News Magazine profiled him with an extensive article in their June issue.

Blake will play the High Priest of Amon in "Akhnaten," which plays Nov. 8-Oct.. 7 at the Met and runs more than three hours. His cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below will be right in the middle of the run and possibly marks a first for an opera star. His show will combine the best of the Broadway and Great American Songbooks, with an occasional aria included for good measure.

Touted by the N.Y. Times as "appealing and youthful" and by the Wall St. Journal as "touching and explosive," Blake is a native of Palos Verdes, CA. He

is an alumnus of the Juilliard School and the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. He was recently nominated for the Helpmann Award for Best Male Performance for his portrayal of Tamino in "The Magic Flute" at the Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival and will soon make his debuts with the Israeli National Opera and Montreal Opera. He just returned from Frankfurt, where he triumphed as Michael in Martinu's "Julietta," marking his European debut, and he will perform an upcoming recital with the L. A. Symphony at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Aaron Blake plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th St.) on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-40 cover charge and $25. food and beverage minimum. Tickets are available at www.54below.com Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

www.aaronblaketenor.com

www.metopera.org/season/2019-20-season/akhnaten





