AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to The Green Room 42 on Monday, February 16

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies and alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of At This Performance… to be held on Monday, February 16 at The Green Room 42 at 7 p.m.

Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows performers from shows like Chess, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Moulin Rouge!, The Baker's Wife; Don't Vape! The Grease Parody, and Beau The Musical to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 193rd edition are Emma Degerstedt (Understudy for the role of Svetlana Serfievsky in Chess), Katie Kallaus (Understudy for the roles of Sandy, Marty and Rizzo in Don’t Vape! The Grease Parody), Tyler Donovan McCall (Standby/Alternate for the role of Ace Baker in Beau The Musical), Mason Olshavsky (Understudy for the role of Dominique in The Baker’s Wife), Aleksandr Ivan Pevec (Understudy for the role of Freddie Trumper in Chess), Christian Probst (Understudy for the roles of Christian and The Duke of Monmouth in Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Emily N. Rudolph (Standby for the roles of Marcy Park, Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre and Olive Ostrowaky in The 25th Annual Putnam Couty Spelling Bee) and Cecilia Snow (Standby for the roles of Rona Lisa Peretti, Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre and Olive Ostrowaky in The 25th Annual Putnam Couty Spelling Bee).

The Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt.

The concert will also be available via Livestream.