AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Will Return To The Green Room 42 November 4

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys and Understudies from Oklahoma!; Broadway Bounty Hunter; The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Little Shop of Horrors on MONDAY, MOVEMBER 4TH at 7 PM. Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, October 7th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 142nd edition of the series are Chris Bannow (Oklahoma!); Ian Coulter-Buford (Broadway Bounty Hunter); Chris Dwan (Little Shop of Horrors); Izzy Figueroa (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical); Sarah Beth Pfeiffer (The Lighnting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Kris Roberts (Little Shop of Horrors) and T. Shyvonne Stewart (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

Tickets are $20-$40 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.





