ARCHIE'S WEIRD PARODY: Riverdale And Archie Comics Parody Musical is Coming to Don't Tell Mama in November

"Archie's Weird Parody" written by Neil Klein and directed by Ley Nikfarjam will play one night only at Don't Tell Mama NYC November 11th at 9:30pm

Archie's Weird Parody follows Jughead, after realizing that he is trapped in a doomed narrative. He discovers the killing of Jason Blossom is what starts Riverdale's descent into madness. So, with help from Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Cheryl, he adventures through the story to try to stop it. But with a guilty audience that is always watching, can anyone ever really escape?

With a rock musical theater score including songs such as "Suburbia," "The Story," "Life is Life," and many more, Archie's Weird Parody is a love letter to Riverdale, Archie Comics, and everyone who has ever wondered what happens when the curtain falls.

The cast is made up of local NYC actors. Jack Spalding as Jughead Jones, Max Raymond as Archie Andrews, Delaney Ager as Betty Cooper, Ariana Montoya as Veronica Lodge, Jillian Doherty as Cheryl Blossom, Jordan Lemus as Toni Topaz, Connor Kopko as Jason Blossom and Reggie Mantle, Max Vaupen as Kevin Keller, and Francisco Alegria as Hiram Lodge.

Tickets can be reserved at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206237®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F7078-archie-s-weird-parody-11-11-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and more information can be found at https://www.instagram.com/archiesweirdparody