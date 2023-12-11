AND SCENE To Return To Caveat With A Star Studded Cast in December

And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Zach Cherry (Severance), Damaris Lewis (BlackKklansman), Oyoyo Bonner (Moulin Rouge Bway), Connor Ratliff (Dead Eyes), Jon-Michael Reese (Strange Loop), Brian Morabito (GTA V), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight) and Dan Selinger (Settling), hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, December 18th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be bought here: Click Here

Buy tickets soon as this show is likely to sell out.