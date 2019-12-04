AN EVENING WITH... SERIES Returns to The Green Room 42 With a Look at Shirley Bassey's Musical Legacy and Life

Blake Allen's 7-Time Broadworld Cabaret Award Nominated (including best recurring series) "An Evening With... Series" returns to The Green Room 42 Sunday, December 8 for its season 2 big-blow-out season finale and a look at Shirley Bassey's musical legacy and life.

"Shirley is such a powerhouse vocalist" Allen says. "She is known for the James Bond songs as well as covering all the Broadway and American Songbook torch songs. What better say farewell to 2019 than with belting and emotional singing from some of Broadway and NYC's brightest talent."

Backed by a 13 person band (yes, we said 13) with dramatic new arrangements by Allen, the night will feature the talents of Dee Roscioli (Cher Show, Wicked), Marti Gould Cummings (Baby Shark), Blaine Krauss (Pose), Hernando Umana (Kinky Boots), 2-Time MAC and Bistro Award Winner Dawn Derow, Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), Anita Welch (Aida), Darius Anothony Harper (Kinky Boots) Joseph C. Townsend, and members of the 'An Evening With... Series Company' Emily Trumble, Kristina Nicole Miller, Jordan Tyson, Josh Daniel, Emily Croft, James Crichton, with Jack Scott and Christine de Frece.

Come on out Sunday evening to celebrate the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Diva Dame herself Shirley Bassey in a never before like it cabaret event at the Green Room 42.

Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7:00PM at The Green Room 42 (inside the Yotel Hotel - 570 10th Avenue). Tickets start at $22 and can be found at http:tiunyurl.com/AEWSBassey.





