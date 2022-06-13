ALONE, A NEW MUSICAL Adds Encore Performance at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K. We can pass hundreds of people in a day, and every one of them has a story that we will never know. This unfiltered story sheds a light on individual heartbreak and discovery in real, everyday humans. They will come to find that even in their loneliest hours, they are never truly alone.

By popular demand, this unique and powerful performance will return to this prestigious stage for an encore performance.



For the past four years, Dean Tyler K, a young artist with a passion for both popular music and musical theatre, has been writing this musical, which features a completely original script and score with no source material. It touches on themes like sexual orientation, gender identity, abandonment, mental health, body dysmorphia, and loss. Now, just one year after his graduation from Rider University, he is premiering his show in concert at the illustrious Feinstein's/54 Below. Featuring a cast ranging from Broadway veterans, to performers hot off national tours, to actors who are just breaking onto the scene, this is sure to be a night that will get people talking.



From Dean:

"As a writer, I believe it's important to look at the current industry, see what I think it's missing, and create just that. I wanted to make something completely original with stories and songs never heard before. I also wanted to offer roles that are malleable and can be played by any actor regardless of appearance or identity. These stories are universal and can be told by many different types of humans. We are in a time right now where there are so many new writers making incredible new works, but they aren't always getting the support or platforms they deserve. Broadway is due for a renaissance of original theatre, and I plan on working my absolute hardest to be a part of it."

"Having one performance at 54 Below is a dream come true, but to have it sell so well that we're invited for a second performance... There are no words to describe that feeling."

Please feel free to contact Dean directly for more.



Alone plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 28th at 9:30pm and July 7th at 9:30pm.

There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://www.54below.com/alone/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST



Dean Tyler K - (2017 Best Actor at The Roger Rees Awards, The Jimmy Awards) [deantylerk.com]

Kevin Bernard - (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Curtains, Billy Elliot, Oklahoma!, Thoroughly Modern Millie) [kevinbernard.com]

Chloe Cahill - (TV: Platinum Dreams, Four Corners Road) [chloecahill.com]

Kimberly Faye Greenberg - (Off-Broadway: One Night With Fanny Brice, Danny & Sylvia, the Danny Kaye Musical) [kimberlyfayegreenberg.com]

Sarah Grace Ford - [sarahgraceford.com]

Etta Grover - [ettagrover.com]

Virginia Alonso-Luis

Carmine Elvezio - (Batboy: A Yankee Miracle)

Fafa Shaeffer - (Reading of Solana, a new musical) [fafashaeffer.com]

Chandler Sinks - (Workshop of The Human Comedy at New York City Center) [chandlersinks.com]

Madeline Kunkowski - (National Tour: Dog Man: the Musical) [madelinekunkowski.com]

Spencer Petro - (World Premiere of Martin and Meelo) [spencerrpetro.com]

Copeland Lewis - [copelandlewis.com]

Katriana Koppe - (2021 Best Actress at The Roger Rees Awards, The Jimmy Awards)

Logan/Lavender Kelley

Lillian E Gorski - [lillianegorski.com]

Dante Pereto - [dantepereto.com]

Kevin DiCarlo



Music Director:

Christian Cantrell - (Forget I Said Anything at Feinstein's/54 Below, Something Better Productions)

Piano:

Christian Cantrell (June 28th), Rich Giordano [rich-giordano.com] (July 7th)

Production Manager:

Rianna Carriere



