A.J. Shively & Jason Henderson to Join JAMIE DEROY & Friends at Birdland

Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) and Jason Henderson have been added to Jamie deRoy & friends on Monday, July 1 at 7:00PM at Birdland. Other special guests are Jason Graae, Cory Kahaney, MOIPEI, Jim Vallance and Catherine Porter. This performance will be livestreamed HERE.



A frequent presence on the New York cabaret scene, Jamie deRoy has produced Jamie deRoy & friends for more than 34 years. For the last decade, Jamie deRoy & friends has benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund.



In a statement, Ms. deRoy said, “I initially started the ‘Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative’ to advocate for cabaret performers to receive benefits from the Entertainment Community Fund. Producing benefits for the Fund has since been one of the cornerstones of my producing career. I’m thrilled to continue that proud tradition next month with this wonderful line-up of talent.”



The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing.



Jamie deRoy & friends will be directed by Barry Kleinbort with musical direction by Ron Abel and Tom Hubbard on Bass.



Reservations are open now at 212-581-3080 or www.BirdlandJazz.com. Tickets are $100 VIP/$50 General Seating. $20 food/drink minimum.



