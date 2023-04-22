Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555

Marilyn Maye will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on June 12th,

Apr. 22, 2023  

It was announced recently that the American Popular Song Society would be presenting its second annual benefit honoring a member of the cabaret community. The first of these new annual events paid tribute to Broadway actor and cabaret powerhouse, the Tony Award nominated icon Lee Roy Reams. This year the organization will honor The Marvelous Marilyn Maye (the nickname goes back decades and is now, officially, the way that most people refer to the living legend), and as the APSS plans and builds their gala benefit, the cast of their evening has been growing and growing into one star-studded night of live entertainment. Producer Sandi Durell informs that the staff is hard at work, that it's looking very exciting, and that new talent is joining the roster of stars on an ongoing basis.

While we await the announcement of new artists to the show (and the June 12th event), Broadway World Cabaret has been doing a YouTube crawl to look at some of our favorite moments from a cast that is a literal Who's Who of the industry.

The American Popular Songbook Society 2nd Annual Benefit Evening Honoring Marilyn Maye will play Theater 555 on June 12th at 6 pm. Information and reservations HERE.

1. Klea Blackhurst

2. Jim Brochu

3. Charles Busch

4. Liz Callaway

5. Len Cariou

6. Aisha de Haas

7. Darius de Haas

8. Melissa Errico

9. Debbie Gravitte

10. Julie Halston

11. Jeff Harnar

12. Karen Mason

13. Susie Mosher

14. Sidney Myer

15. Lee Roy Reams

16. Jamie de Roy

17. Catherine Russell

18. Gabrielle Stravelli

19. Sandy Stewart

20. Bill Charlap

21. Stacy Sullivan

22. Mark William

Marilyn Maye, herself, in action:



