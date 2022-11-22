A DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL is Coming to Caveat in December

It's the most wonderful time of the year - The Drunk Texts annual intoxicating (and intoxicated) performance of A Drunk Christmas Carol is back with drinking games, carols, and drunk puppets!

Anything could happen when you mix Scrooge with booze, so drink spirits with the spirits in your holiday finest and find out what does - all drunken denominations welcome! Catch the show Saturday, December 10th at 9:30pm at Caveat. $12 tickets are available now at thedrunktexts.com - get them now before they go up to $15 at the door.

About The Drunk Texts: Join us as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.