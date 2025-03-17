News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A DREAM (ROLE) COME TRUE Will Now Be a Weekly Showcase at Don't Tell Mama

Shows will be on weekends and will showcase a different group of performers each time.

By: Mar. 17, 2025
Don't Tell Mama's bi-monthly residency A Dream (Role) Come True has upgraded to a WEEKLY showcase! Enjoy a night of passionate performances as a group of singers live out their dream (roles). Shows will be on weekends and will showcase a different group of performers each time.

$20 Cover Charge + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) CASH ONLY. Food Menu Available. Doors Open 45 Minutes Before Showtime

Julie Biancheri

is a New York-based AEA actress, singer and producer from sunny South Florida. She has produced 25+ cabaret shows around NYC. She graduated from the University of Central Florida where she earned double degrees in theatre and advertising with a music minor and continued her training at The Juilliard School.

Julie loves creating content. She's written ads for AMC+, HBO Max, BroadwayHD, Amazon and more! She loves being creative and using her talents to inspire and bring joy to communities. Her mission as a producer is to create opportunities for kind, talented people and give them their moment to shine in a positive, fun environment.



