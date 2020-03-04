A Bistro Award, Three MAC Nominations And A Brand New Show At Pangea For Gretchen Reinhagen

Nightlife, Bistro and MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) Award winning artist, Gretchen Reinhagen heads into the final chapter of her residency at the downtown supper club, Pangea with a brand new show for the final three months of the run. "Gretchen Live: Beginnings" will run on the third Tuesday of the month at 7pm from March 17th through May 19th at Pangea.

With this final installment, "Beginnings" celebrates songwriters and will feature the original work of Reinhagen and some of her closest friends, as well origin stories of popular songs. Additionally, Reinhagen will once again showcase her original comic material in a short stand-up set to be included in the program. Tracy Stark continues to serve as Reinhagen's accompanist and music director, and Barry Kleinbort continues as director. Both Stark and Kleinbort are among the featured songwriters and each have written for, or with, or had songs recorded by a veritable who's who of recording artists from Nona Hendryx to Kaye Ballard and beyond.

Reinhagen began her residency at Pangea in September of 2019 with an encore of her CD Release Show, Take It With Me which debuted at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in February of 2019 to sold out crowds. Since then, the album has gone on to win the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording, and is also a MAC nominee it the Major Recording Category. Cabaret Scenes reviewer, John Hoglund said, "The lady is uniquely talented, and with this banner album she unfurls a plethora of remarkable gifts...she reveals a natural exuberance for life that is contagious." Since starting at Pangea, Reinhagen has presented a different version of the show each month in an attempt to keep the show consistently fresh and audience members returning for more. Throughout the run, she has featured a stellar list of special guests well as an ever-changing comic monologue, the latter of which is an element she plans to keep in all future shows. Scottie Roche of Broadway World said, "Reinhagen thrilled the audience with her big voice, soulful music-making, and uproarious comic observations... [an] evening's entertainment that's sure to tug at the heartstrings and bust guts each in equal measure." Gerry Geddes of BistroAwards.com said, "a brilliantly realized closing number (and title song) 'Take It With Me'... was masterful. It also made her announcement that her residency has been extended into 2020 all the more welcome."

Reinhagen's run at Pangea has garnered packed houses and earned her a MAC nomination for Major Female Artist. In addition to her Major Artist nod, as well as the Bistro Award and MAC nomination for her debut album, she has also been nominated for her work in the cabaret community as a director. This summer she'll again be wearing her director hat as she takes the helm of an original musical in workshop. As a performer, Reinhagen is best known for her triple crown (Nightlife, Bistro and MAC) winning tribute, "Special Kaye: A Tribute to the Incomparable Kaye Ballard" which has earned her numerous rave reviews and guest appearances, most notably a spot in the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center.

Gretchen Reinhagen plays Pangea Restaurant and Bar (178 2nd Ave, NYC, 10003; 212-995-0900; www.pangeanyc.com) on the third Tuesday of the month with remaining shows on March 17th, April 21st, and May 19th.. There is a $20 cover charge for tickets purchased online (https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4535951) and a $20 food and drink minimum. Tickets purchased at the door are $25 cash. For more information, visit www.gretchenreinhagen.com.





