7 Videos To Get Us Jazzed For Zoë Van Tieghem In SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 March 3rd

Zoë and Matt Baker bring their jazz show to a new venue this weekend.

Mar. 01, 2023  

7 Videos To Get Us Jazzed For Zoë Van Tieghem In SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 March 3rd Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker have been making quite a bit of noise around town, and it is, to be sure, a beautiful noise. The duo has captured the attention of audiences and industry members with quality jazz shows that have played Birdland, 54 Below, The Duplex, and Don't Tell Mama, and on March 3rd, Zoë and Matt will make their Green Room 42 debut.

For the show SPRING FLING Zoë will be delivering the customary quality vocals for which she has developed a reputation and a following, while Matt provides her with his usual rock-solid and resplendent musical directing support from the piano. The Hell's Kitchen native (Zoë) and the Australian transplant (Matt) have curated a program of standards, show tunes, and jazz hits that are enough to make any fan of live entertainment spring into action, so follow the ticket link HERE and enjoy the video roundup below while waiting for March 3rd to roll up on the calendar.

Zoë Van Tieghem SPRING FLING plays The Green Room 43 March 3rd at 7 pm. THIS is the Green Room 42 homepage and HERE is the Zoë Van Tieghem website. Matt Baker has a website too and HERE it is.

1. Friday I'm In Love

2. I'll Be Seeing You

3. Blackbird

4. Chatting with Susie Mosher

5. A House Is Not A Home

6. EMPKT PR Interview

7. Singing Reel



