54 SINGS ANIMATION Gets Animated At 54 Below In July

54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Animation on July 25th, 2024 at 7:00 pm. Joshua Turchin, Thomas Sanders, and their ensemble of Broadway performers and musicians will bring their celebration of the best of musical animation to 54 Below!

Produced by Joshua Turchin and Thomas Sanders, 54 Sings Animation honors your favorite musical animated television shows from "Steven Universe" to "Hazbin Hotel" and beyond! This is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss, so grab your tickets and tune in!

The cast features Audrey Bennett (Disney's Frozen OBC, "Adventure Time"), Swayam Bhatia (Really Rosie, Mighty Ducks Game Changers, Zombies 4), Ava Nicole Frances ("American Idol"), Maya Jade Frank (Evita, Mary Poppins), Ellis Gage (James And The Giant Peach world premiere, White Rose), Caroline Huerta (Stranger Sings), Alyssa Jaffe (Fiddler On The Roof), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Les Mis, Grey House, Appropriate), Katherine Lynn-Rose ("Canada's Got Talent," The Perfect Fit), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, Secret Garden), Thomas Sanders ("Hamster and Gretel," "Phineas and Ferb"), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl).

The band includes Joshua Turchin (music director/piano), Neal Rosenthal (guitar), Dave D'aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

54 Sings Animation plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 25th at 7:00 pm. Cover charges are $51-$62. Premiums are $73-$100.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/Animation. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

