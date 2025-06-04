54 Below to Present Final Season of SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the final season of fan favorite series Sondheim Unplugged, with performances on September 28, November 23, February 22, April 26 at 7pm and June 28 at 7pm & 9:30pm.

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as executive producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim evenings of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! SIX FINAL SHOWS ONLY!

