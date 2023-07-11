54 Below to Present FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE - THE SONGS OF RON MILLER in October

Lisa Dawn Miller who manages the legacy song catalogue of her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007) has announced a new show, "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" (foronceinmylife.com). Presented by 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, the show is co-produced by director, Robert W. Schneider and premieres October 8, 2023.

As one of Motown's first-signed and most successful hitmakers, Ron Miller penned some of the label's biggest hits including multiple Grammy Award winner, "For Once in My Life," recorded by more than 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include, "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," "Can't We Try," "I've Never Been a Woman Before," "I've Never Been to Me," and "If I Could." In addition to his numerous RIAA Gold and Multi-Platinum records and BMI awards, Ron's songs have been featured in multiple blockbuster and Academy Award-winning films, and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major global ad campaigns.

Miller's daughter, producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller, hosts "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller," sharing anecdotes and stories that inspired the hits while introducing never-before-heard song gems discovered after her father's death in 2007. She also touches upon her 15-year journey and legal battle fighting to win back the intellectual property rights to her father's catalogue, a story which has become the basis of another new show, "A Place in the Sun," which she is currently developing for Broadway. Both shows are part of her long-term plan and driving passion to tell her father's story and ensure his legacy as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Special guests performing in "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller," include Lisa's son, recent NYU Tisch graduate, Oliver Richman (oliverrichman.com), and comedian, Sandy Hackett (sandyhackett.com), son of legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett.

Robert W. Schneider is a multiple award-winning director, producer, author, educator, podcast host, and the artistic director of The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company in New York City. He is an original programming producer at 54 Below and has directed over 200 plays, musicals, readings, and workshops collaborating with such theatrical institutions as Second Stage, Lincoln Center, New York Philharmonic, Walnut Street Theater, Center Theater Group, MTC, and The New York Theater. As one of the most notable figures in theatrical education, he holds academic appointments at Pennsylvania State University, New York Film Academy, and Mount Union University.

Lisa Dawn Miller produces and stars as "Frank's One Love" in the critically-acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack" (sandysratpack.com) which tours throughout the U.S. and is currently in its 14th season. She also produces/directs the musical comedy, "My Buddy," and has produced multiple recordings and directed numerous music videos. Lisa is set to release three new singles this summer under a new distribution deal with The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music, "I Need Your Love," "Rhythm of Me," and "There You Are," as well as a new EDM dance record, "I've Been to Paradise," an interpolation of her father's classic, "I've Never Been to Me." In 2022, she signed a new publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer her father's songs. The new deal expands upon a decades-long partnership between the Miller songs and the publishing giant. She runs her own music publishing company, LDM Worldwide (ldmworld.com) and record label, J-Wall Records (jwallrecords.com). She is the managing partner of the Ron Miller Legacy Songtrust, the Aurora Miller Legacy Songtrust, and the Ron Miller Songbook.

One of the most in-demand venues, Feinstein's 54 Below is the recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

"For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" debuts at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 8, 2023. For tickets and more information, visit 54below.org and foronceinmylife.com/.

For the latest news on Ron Miller and Lisa Dawn Miller, visit ldmworld.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.