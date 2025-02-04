54 Below to Celebrate Valentine's Day With Debbie Gibson & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will celebrate the Valentine’s Day with a line up of shows including Debbie Gibson: Love Songs, The Love Express: A Journey For The Heart, and Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BROADWAY: A VALENTINE CABARET – FEBRUARY 6 AT 9:30PM

Forget the chocolates and roses—this Valentine’s season, we’re diving headfirst into the hilarious, heartfelt, and occasionally homicidal world of The Real Housewives of Broadway. Produced by Trey Sullivan and Joelle Westwood and featuring a powerhouse cast of talented performers, this cabaret blends Broadway’s sassiest, sulkiest, and most fed-up songs into one unforgettable night.

From the jailbirds of Chicago plotting revenge in “Cell Block Tango” to the sharp-tongued divas of Six reminding us why being an ex-wife is the ultimate glow-up, this show takes a musical stroll through the ups, downs, and sideways turns of love gone wrong.

So, grab your besties, your frenemies, or even your ex (if you’re feeling spicy) and join us for an evening of laughs, belting, and a few highly relatable murderous tendencies. After all, nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day” quite like a little Broadway therapy.

Directed by Mia Lastrella.Accompanied by Joel de Candio. Arrangements by Kyle Griffin.

Featuring Makayla Bird, Sophia Bonasso, Ava Delaney, Ava Paris Locknar, Kindred Moore, Erin Ramirez, Lila K. Smith, Mesgana Teklu, and Joelle Westwood.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEBBIE GIBSON: LOVE SONGS – FEBRUARY 7 & 8 AT 8PM

There will be VIP Package upgrades available for each performance. The VIP upgrade does not include a ticket to the performance. You must purchase a performance ticket separately. To purchase a VIP upgrade for Feb 7 click here. To purchase a VIP upgrade for Feb 8 click here.

Debbie Gibson, a true pop phenomenon, burst onto the scene at just 16, etching her name in history with the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Foolish Beat.” She became the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a number-one hit—she is STILL the youngest female, a record that has remained unbroken for over 30 years. Her unparalleled talent has translated into over 16 million album sales and a prolific theatrical career spanning 17 musicals, from Broadway’s Les Misérables to the West End’s Grease.

In 2019, Gibson graced the stage alongside New Kids on The Block on The Mixtape Arena Tour. The following year, her single “Girls Night Out” soared to number four on the U.S. Billboard and U.K. MusicWeek charts. And 2021 marked the release of her first pop album in two decades, The Body Remembers, climbing to an impressive number two on the Apple Pop Sales Chart. Her music video for “Love Don’t Care” has over a million views on YouTube. In 2022, Gibson embarked on a solo U.S. tour for The Body Remembers and commemorated the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out of the Blue with sold-out shows in NYC. She also delighted fans with her first full-length holiday album, Winterlicious.

Keeping the excitement alive, she recently revealed a book deal with Gallery for her forthcoming motivational memoir. No stranger to starring in television movies for Hallmark, Gibson can proudly add executive producer to one of the first LGBTQ+ inclusive movies on the network entitled Notes of Autumn. In 2024, she celebrated the 35th Anniversary of her No. 1 hit “Lost In Your Eyes” and No. 1 album Electric Youth with a brand new Electric Youth Newstalgia Remix by Tracy Young and special anniversary concerts around the world. The celebration continued in 15 markets across the country with Acoustic Youth: Songs and Stories from the Electric Youth Album Era. Gibson’s annual Winterlicious holiday tradition returned with residencies in Los Angeles and New York and two additional shows in Florida. She started the new year headlining the grand finale of the 2025 Rose Parade. Now get ready for a night of romance and timeless hits because Gibson is bringing her Love Songs tour to select cities in North America.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$100.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LOVE EXPRESS: A JOURNEY FOR THE HEART – FEBRUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

All aboard! For one night only join some of Broadway’s brightest stars in Broadway’s Living Room as they voyage together on The Love Express and share all matters of the heart.

Directed and produced by Brandon Burks (Gypsy, Disney’s Aladdin) with music direction by Andrew Orbison (DRAG The Musical), be prepared to hear Broadway classics from shows like Parade, Into The Woods, and The Wild Party with a sprinkle of pop hits from artists such as Queen, Ariana Grande, and more. Featuring a lineup of extraordinary talent that will take your heart on a journey, grab your ticket and join us on The Love Express. Don’t miss it, the train is leaving the station at 9:30 on the dot!

Featuring Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Chelle Denton, Sam Gravitte, Mel Haygood, Brandon J. Large, Sarah Pence, Jan Sport, Salisha Thomas, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Jordan Tyson, and Jessica White.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S BROKEN HEARTS CLUB, FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO & MORE! – FEBRUARY 10 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The performance at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the first meeting of Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club!

Join your favorite stars as they get in their feels and take on some of pop music’s most memorable songs of love, loss, and everything in between. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.

From empowering breakup anthems like “Good 4 U” and “Feather” to gut-wrenching iconic ballads like “All Too Well” and “Ceilings,” this is a night not to be missed.

Produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros. Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Elyse Bell, Anna Bermudez, Michael Iván Carrier, Antonio Cipriano, Tyler Conroy, Hillary Fisher, Autumn Hurlbert, Ryo Kamibayashi, Elsa Keefe, Johanna Moise, Jimin Moon, Carolina Rial, Diego Andres Rodriguez, Conor Ryan, Analise Scarpaci, Carson Stewart, Allie Trimm, Audrey Trullinger, Trevor Wayne, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SILLY LOVE SONGS: 50 YEARS OF #1 HITS – FEBRUARY 11 AT 7PM

“You’d think that people would have had enough of silly songs” but that’s not true!

For the last fifty years, the Billboard charts have been ruled by silly love songs. From Madonna to Miley Cyrus, from Captain and Tennille to Bruno Mars, love songs have reigned supreme. Join Scott Coulter & Friends as they celebrate the beloved number one hits from the last five decades, including “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Crazy in Love,” “Rollin’ in the Deep,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Driver’s License,” and more. It’s the PERFECT way to head into Valentine’s Day.

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Shaleah Adkisson, Susan Agin, Scott Coulter, Chelle Denton, Natalie Douglas, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Tyler Huckstep, Tamika Lawrence, Lorinda Lisitza, Stephanie Jae Park, Kelli Rabke, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE’S DAY! – FEBRUARY 14 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The performance at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine’s Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway’s greatest love songs. Whether you’re dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won’t forget!

Musical direction by Drew Wutke. Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring Maria Briggs and Kevin Shiu, Madge Dietrich and Dani Bryant, Elisa Galindez and Bryan Durieux, Bradley Gibson and Adam Hyndman, Rita Harvey and Neil Berg, Christine Toy Johnson and Bruce Johnson, Billy Recce and Daniel Nolen, Kyle Scatliffe and Savannah Frazier, Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda, and Q. Smith and Lawrence Stallings.

For A Broadway Valentine’s Day, we will offer a specialty champagne cocktail with a three-course prix fixe. Guests can enjoy the prix fixe menu for $85 or order any item a la carte.

For the 7pm performance: $67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY LOVE SONGS!- VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION – FEBRUARY 15 AT 9:30PM

If there is one night when you want — need? — to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be Valentine’s Day. And we’ve got the most romantic, the most glorious — and always the most famous — love songs in the world for you on Broadway Love Songs! Valentine’s Day. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show, that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night!

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Jack D’Emilio, Savannah Frazier, Alex Getlin, Talitha McDougall Jones, William Michals, MOIPEI, Benjamin Swanson, and Nyjair Wilkerson.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLU: CONFESSIONS OF A LOVER BOY – FEBRUARY 17 AT 9:30PM

Blu (MJ The Musical, Titanique) makes his solo debut at 54 Below!

In Confessions of a Lover Boy, Blu will take the audience on a journey through the many faces of love, delivering a night of love songs with the smooth, captivating style of a modern crooner. With music from legends like Lauryn Hill, Chaka Khan, and Luther Vandross, with music direction by Deah Love Harriott and featuring an all female band, his smooth vocals and heartfelt delivery promise a captivating and unforgettable evening. Experience the magic of one of Broadway’s rising stars joined by a few surprise special guests.

Blu is a Chicago bred singer and actor. Currently you can catch him swinging on Broadway in MJ The Musical. He’s excited/terrified/relieved and every other feeling imaginable to be returning to 54 Below to debut his solo cabaret. He would like to thank his tribe for pushing him and believing in him. This one’s for Pat.

Featuring special guests Keirsten Hodgens (SIX), Naomi Latta, and Mariah Lyttle (The Wiz, Bad Cinderella).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WILLIAM MICHALS: BROADWAY’S ROMANTIC BARITONE! – FEBRUARY 18 AT 7PM

The rich, robust, and lush baritone voice of William Michals is a throwback to another era. Nobody on Broadway sounds like Mr. Michals. He made his Broadway debut as The Beast in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. He starred as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific, and he played the romantic villain in the national tour of The Scarlet Pimpernel. He has performed on opera stages and with symphonies throughout the United States. And now he will be starring in this special concert event at 54 Below, singing the famous Broadway show tunes that never fail to make audiences swoon.

Producing and directing the show for William Michals will be NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including producing, directing and writing shows for Michael Feinstein and creating the landmark Broadway by the Year series that was the signature series for New York’s Town Hall for 22 years.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IS A DRAG! – FEBRUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tara Bull and The Bad Judies are back! Whether you’re in love or you hate love, this group of drag queens will entertain you all night. Expect songs from “I Will Always Love You” to “All You Need Is Love” to “Love is The Drug.” Hosted by Tara Bull with The Bad Judies, this show features an all drag band: Lyra Vega on piano, WorshipHER on drums, Wesley on bass guitar, Mercy Be on saxophone and violin, and a new honorary member Tilda Watersclear on trombone. Each Queen will have their moment in the spotlight with plenty of chances to tip them! Love is a Drag will be a fun filled night to remember!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACHELORETTE DUETS WITH JULIE BIANCHERI – FEBRUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Julie Biancheri selects bachelors to sing her favorite musical duets, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Disney’s Frozen… and more. The audience votes for the final rose winner based on who has the best stage chemistry. From showmance to potential romance, don’t miss a night of bachelorette duets!

Music direction by Joshua Turchin (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 13: The Musical on Netflix, “Schmigadoon”).

Featuring Julie Biancheri, RJ Christian, Eddie Datz, Nolan Donato, Will Dusek, Jake Goz, Malcolm Holmes, Cáleb Koval, Ryan Lynch, Noah Lytle, John Henry Stamper, and Henry Thrasher.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT – FEBRUARY 28 & MARCH 1, 4, & 5 AT 7PM

“Mr. Szot sings with a power that sweeps you off your feet.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific), after originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet for the last two years on Broadway, returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This Enchanted Evening will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage but not only!

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $138.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $144.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $50 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE LOVE EXPRESS: A JOURNEY FOR THE HEART February 9 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BROADWAY BROKEN HEART’S CLUB February 10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

A BROADWAY VALENTINE’S DAY! February 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

LOVE IS A DRAG! February 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BACHELORETTE DUETS WITH JULIE BIANCHERI February 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

