54 Below Will Present Adam Strong In LIGHTS UP!

54 Below will present LIGHTS UP!, a solo concert by West End performer Adam Strong, on February 13 at 9:30 p.m. The performance will take place at 254 West 54th Street in Manhattan and will feature a guest appearance by Diego Andres Rodriguez, currently appearing in Evita at the London Palladium and Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

Strong is best known for his work in the West End and on international tours, including performances as Jafar in Aladdin and Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show World Tour. LIGHTS UP! will mark his debut performance at 54 Below and will include selections spanning rock, pop, and musical theatre repertoire, alongside material drawn from his stage career.

The concert will feature songs by artists including Prince, Queen, and Michael Bublé, as well as selections from Wicked, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman. The evening is structured as a retrospective concert highlighting Strong’s work across stage productions, arena tours, and concert performances.

Strong is a graduate of the London School of Musical Theatre and gained international recognition performing in the arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, filmed for Universal Pictures. His additional credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Rock of Ages, We Will Rock You, The Hunchback of Notre Dame in concert, and The Rocky Horror Show. His television appearances include Any Dream Will Do, The Voice, and the BBC Proms tribute to Stephen Sondheim at the Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets for LIGHTS UP! will be available with cover charges ranging from $29.50 to $40.50, with VIP seating priced at $51.50 and premium seating at $73.50. A $25 food and beverage minimum will apply. Tickets may be purchased through 54Below.org, with same-day tickets available by phone after 4:00 p.m.