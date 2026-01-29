Liora Michelle to Present SONGBIRDS OF THE SILVER SCREEN Encore at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera and cabaret singer Liora Michelle will return with Songbirds of the Silver Screen on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. The encore performance reunites Michelle with director Lennie Watts, musical director Bill Zeffiro, and an acclaimed band for a musical evening blending song and storytelling in celebration of Hollywood's most iconic singing actresses.

Directed by multi-MAC Award winner Lennie Watts and musically directed by multi-MAC Award winner Bill Zeffiro, the program features Zeffiro on piano with John Miller (bass), Chip Fabrizi (drums), Mitch Endick (winds: saxophone, flute, clarinet), and Ted Stafford (guitar, mandolin, saxophone). Songbirds of the Silver Screen pairs beloved repertoire with revealing, often surprising anecdotes drawn from biographies and interviews, offering audiences a deeper look at the women behind the voices.

Spanning more than 90 years of musical history, the show honors the extraordinarily gifted and hardworking, classically trained women whose rise to stardom helped define popular culture. Their voices became part of the collective memory-enduring far beyond the films themselves-while their personal stories reflect ambition, resilience, and the demands of fame. The result is a tribute that is both richly informed and highly entertaining.

Liora Michelle is a critically acclaimed opera and cabaret singer whose work bridges classical repertoire and American popular song. She received BroadwayWorld and MAC Award nominations for Best New York Debut for The Greedy Soprano. Songbirds of the Silver Screen was named one of Times Square Chronicles' Top Ten Cabaret Performances of 2025, and its three December performances sold out.