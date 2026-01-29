Christian Heinemann to Present LESS THAN THREE at The Green Room 42 Valentine's Weekend

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Christian Heinemann in Less Than Three: Love Songs from a Romantically Frustrated Homosexual on February 12th. From the "f*cking stupid" mind of Christian Heinemann comes their debut solo show, just in time for Valentine's Day. Equal parts cabaret, stand-up, and therapy session, Christian takes audiences on a self-deprecating, heartfelt romp examining love and relationships as a hopeless romantic in the Grindr era. Through classic love songs and modern breakup anthems, Christian muses on past relationships and the struggles of finding "Mr. Right" in a world of "Mr. Right Now"s. Is true love even real? Can love survive in a world where romance is commodified? No, seriously, I'm asking. Take a break from your depressing love life by laughing at mine! (And bring your single friends!)

Featuring Kendall Morgan, Mike Rose, and Colin Robertson. Music Direction by Trevor M. Pierce and Jared Shaw on drums.

LESS THAN THREE: Love Songs from a Romantically Frustrated Homosexual plays at The Green Room 42 on Feb 12th at 7:00pm.