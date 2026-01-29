Mark William to Return to The Green Room 42 to Celebrate IF I CAN DREAM Album

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, March 14th, Mark William will return to The Green Room 42 to celebrate his recent album, If I Can Dream, which was recorded live there last May and dropped in August.

Mark William leads his audience through a musical fantasy, traversing eras and genres with a charismatic ease far beyond his years. Through material from Jule Styne to Elvis Presley to Frank Wildhorn, alongside his own original songs, Mark proves that he is a uniquely compelling artist, born to entertain. His commanding presence, lithe physicality, and stunning vocals continue to pack houses wherever he appears. Backed by a stellar six-piece band, under the music direction of Matthew Lowy, Mark William: If I Can Dream is directed for the stage by Preston and Richard Ridge.

Mark has performed on multiple Broadway stages, has had the honor of singing “God Bless America” at Yankee Stadium, and has appeared with such luminaries as Andrea Bocelli, Lea Salonga, Gloria Estefan, Brendan Fraser, Sarah Brightman, and Whoopi Goldberg. Mark is the lyricist and star of the new musical Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, which will receive a full developmental production this summer. He is also a budding filmmaker, with his first short currently in post-production and multiple other projects in development and pre-production, as both writer and actor. He is set to star in the forthcoming feature film Brighter Stars, written by Logan Kelly.