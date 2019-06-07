54 Below Welcomes Liz Callaway, Jackie Evancho, And More Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

NEW WORKS FROM NEW JERSEY BY GONZALO VALENCIA, MICHAEL CAMPBELL, AND David Maglione, JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

New Works from New Jersey features music and lyrics from two brand new musicals, penned by New Jersey based writers. Goblins and Gates (Gonzalo Valencia and Michael Campbell) tells a story of the importance of friendship and family in and out of a pen and paper role playing game. The Only Way Out (David Maglione) is a tale of survival, injustice, and ultimately, freedom, set in 1960's England. This night of diverse subject matter and melodies will be sung by Broadway performers, as well as fierce talent from just west of Manhattan. New Works from New Jersey highlights the thrilling process of building a musical from the ground up.

Directed by Max Friedman (Be More Chill, Broadway)

Music Directed by Barry Spatz

Cast: Eryn LeCroy (Currently in Phantom of the Opera, Broadway), Dan Macke (Currently in Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway), Mark Hardy (Previously in Titanic and Les Misérables, Broadway), Gabe Belyeu (Previously in Jesus Christ Superstar and Oliver!, Broadway National Tours), Daniel Yearwood (Previously in Once On This Island, Broadway), Spencer Kiely, Liz Gurland, Julie Galorenzo, Juliana Chimenti, Alex Carr, Christopher Frazier, and Anna Langlois

Musicians:

Barry Spatz: Piano/Conductor, Michael Carleo: Guitars, John Moroney: Basses, Jonathan Ward: Percussion, Noelle Rueschman: Reeds, Gabe Valle: Violin, Kristina A'Vali: Cello

Orchestrations and Arrangements:

Jeff Little & David Maglione (The Only Way Out)

Barry Spatz & Gonzalo Valencia (Goblins and Gates)

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jackie Evancho, JUNE 11 AT 7:00PM

With her new album The Debut and world tour, multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today - the New American Songbook - inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals.

This re-emerging genre is adding a remarkable new chapter and repertoire to Jackie's show, with a selection of songs from breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening, and hit films like The Greatest Showman and more.

Jackie's show, written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata, will also feature gems and classic songs from her past repertoire that have come to win audiences over the years; classics such as "O Mio Babbino Caro," "Music of the Night," and "Pure Imagination" will create one of the most exciting and spellbinding evenings in the theater.

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MONICA LU & Nicholas Simpson, JUNE 11 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below to hear operatic tenor Nicholas Simpson and pianist Monica Lu perform a classic cabaret with fabled and famed opera arias and the Great American Songbook. The night will feature songs such as "Ben Venga Amore," "My Romance," "The Way You Look Tonight," "La Vie En Rose," and more operatic arias and standards. It is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Liz Callaway: SETS IN THE CITY, JUNE 12-15 AT 7:00PM

Hot on the heels of her hit solo show A Hymn to Her and her history-making duet with Christy Altomare of "Journey to the Past," Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show. Sets in the City is an eclectic grab-bag of old favorites and new songs, spanning genres from Broadway, film, and pop, including songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Bacharach & David, Billy Joel, and Irving Berlin. Summer in the city can't be better than Liz Callaway!

In a career spanning four decades, Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for Baby, and won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats for five years. She won an Emmy Award for her children's show "Ready to Go." She also starred on Broadway in the original cast of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. She has recorded numerous solo albums, including the recent "The Essential Liz Callaway," and has toured the world as a major concert artist. She is also well-known as the singing voice of the title character of Anastasia, introducing the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past."

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $95-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Elisabeth Withers, JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

Elisabeth Withers, Tony nominee for her role as Shug Avery in The Color Purple, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. Recounting iconic and deciding moments from her budding career, Withers performs the songs that have defined her life on Broadway & shares stories of meeting those, like Oprah Winfrey, who have shaped her career. Selections include music from her new album Beautiful and show-stopping songs from Broadway's The Color Purple, along with many of her own personal favorites. Most comfortable on stage as both the character & herself, this beautiful artist artist steps into the solo spotlight to tell us a bit of her own fascinating journey to Broadway.

$40-$50 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marissa Mulder: THE John Lennon AND Paul McCartney SONGBOOKS, JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

"Marissa Mulder is a natural; a rarity among cabaret singers. You never hear her struggling to tell a story or to make a point or to show off the range and beauty of her sparkling perfectly pitched soprano. Whatever she sings just seems to spill out of her without forethought or calculation. Always, the emotional truth of whatever she sings is right there in front of you. Even when she's telling someone else's story, she makes it hers." - Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Join award winning songstress Marissa Mulder as she dives into the songbook of two of the most prolific and beloved songwriting duos of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Backed by her trio Jon Weber on piano, Ritt Henn on bass, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar you will hear each song as you never have before. Ms. Mulder's cabaret show Tom...In his words, the songs of Tom Waits was called "Far and away the season's best cabaret show, everything the genre can be and almost never is" by the New York Times, and this new show will be no exception. You will hear old favorites and some lesser known gems, each song more relevant today than perhaps ever before.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARWIN DEL FABRO, JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

Darwin Del Fabro in New York!

Darwin Del Fabro, Brazilian star of stage and screen celebrates the debut of his third album, Darwin Del Fabro in NY. The evening will also include selections from his first two popular recordings, Darwin Del Fabro in Rio, and Be Careful, It's My Heart. Featuring music from Irving Berlin, traditional bossa novas, and the English versions of songs by Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, this looks to be an exciting evening for fans of the American Songbook, samba, and jazz.

Featuring special guest drummer from Stomp, Marivaldo Dos Santos, and members of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

Directed and Produced by Tom Guthrie

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CRYSTAL CIMAGLIA, JUNE 14 AT 11:30PM

Ladies and gentlemen, let one of New York's leading female vocalists, Crystal Cimaglia, whisk you away on a journey featuring timeless music from the movies in her new show, Hollywood.

Enjoy a night filled with glamour and class with a selection of music from The Golden Age to today. Iconic songs from childhood classics such as "Over the Rainbow" and "Pure Imagination" to more modern hits such as Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" and Adele's "Skyfall." This upbeat show backed by an incredible live band will have you singing along and tapping your toes!

Crystal Cimaglia is an international vocalist hailing from the suburbs of the Big Apple, Long Island. She has has the great privilege to tour the world performing for the likes of The Walt Disney Company, and several cruise lines worldwide. She is thrilled to be making her return to Feinstein's/54 Below on her 30th birthday!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featured on June 15:

John Easterlin (4X Grammy Award Winner, The Phantom of the Opera), Lianne Marie Dobbs (Movie, TV, Theater Star), Francesca Capetta (Italian singing star), and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music).

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICALS FROM EMERGING ARTISTS FEATURING Gabi Carrubba, Ally Bonino, AND MORE, JUNE 15 AT 11:30PM

Join us for a sneak peek at four brand new musicals, with writers from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch and actors from throughout New York. This show is your chance to be the first to see what's coming up next in the musical theater world in NYC! Featuring the works of an award-winning librettist, a NAMT grant recipient, an MIT graduate, performers from Broadway productions such as Dear Evan Hansen, and more!

Featuring:

Gabi Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen)

Ally Bonino

John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill)

Mikki Sodergren

Daniel J Edwards

Cori Jaskier

Joanna Carpenter

Tommy McDowell

Jonathan Christopher

THE MUSICALS:

I Believe in Darcy Green by Martha-Emily Harvel & Kelsey Christine McConnell: This sci-fi romantic comedy uses time travel as a device to explore the human need for belief. The show follows Jack, a man with a growing dependency on alcohol, and Darcy, a woman who claims to be from the year 2077 with a broken time machine. Darcy says that the only people who can help her get back home are her grandparents, but her grandparents just happen to be Jack's ex-fiancé and best friend.

Heartbeat by Nathan Fosbinder & Molly Reisman: After her sister dies unexpectedly in a car accident, 17 year old Mina Poleski begins hearing an ominous, otherworldly sound, and she can't get it out of her head. Mina goes on a journey to find what the sound wants, and along the way discovers her own connection to grief and guilt in the wake of impossible loss.

The Valley by Eric Fegan & Jamie Maletz: Four tourists believe they have signed up for a volunteer trip to help "repair damage caused by local elements" in Iceland. And, technically, that IS what they're doing. But definitely not in the way they expected. And the journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface. t's a road trip adventure set against a backdrop of mythical Iceland, with trolls, magic, incredible scenery, and uncomfortably small camper vans.

"S.T.E.M. GRLZ!" by Andi Lee Carter & Judy Yin: A team of femme S.T.E.M. majors at a technical college form an angsty girl rock band to smash the patriarchy with friendship.

Producer: Jamie Maletz

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

FEELING WICKED: THE MAGICAL SIDE OF THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH Emily Skinner & MORE, JUNE 16 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

Deborah Grace Winer presents The Classic American Songbook Series at Feinstein's/54 Below

The best of the classic American Songbook in four jewel-box revues created especially for a supper club setting, and featuring stellar talent from Broadway and beyond.

From Wicked to "Witchcraft," Broadway and the American Songbook love the mysterious, the magical and the miraculous. Join us for a charmed journey through a neverland of beauty, beasts, wishes, and happily ever after. Featuring standards and legendary Broadway gems by Harold Arlen, Lerner and Loewe, Cy Coleman, Stephen Schwartz, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Disney classics, and more.

The evening will be dedicated to the late John Oddo.

Written and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer

Stage Direction by Mark Waldrop

Arrangements by John Oddo

Music Direction and Piano by Mark Hummel

Dick Sarpola - Bass

Ray Marchica - Drums

Featuring:

Jenn Gambatese, Sydney Harcourt, Matthew Scott, and Emily Skinner

$35-$60 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

