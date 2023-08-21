54 Below To Present 54 SINGS AJR in September

Experience an unforgettable evening filled with their chart-topping songs, including "Weak," "World's Smallest Violin," and "Karma."

54 BELOW will present 54 Sings AJR on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:30pm. "The Entertainment's Here!" Let's go out with a "Bang" at 54 Below with music by the American indie pop trio AJR. Have you had "100 Bad Days?" Well, you're about to feel "Way Less Sad." Come listen to some of their hottest hits including "Weak," "World's Smallest Violin," "Karma," and more!

Featuring:

  • Liberty Ashe

  • Hannah Beatt

  • Julie Biancheri (54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops)

  • Allison Calabrese

  • Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between The Lines, The Muny's West Side Story)

  • Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTik star, 54 Sings Barbie, 54 Sings Taylor Swift's Midnights)

  • Gabrielle Filloux (The Office! A Musical Parody)

  • JQ Hennessy (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

  • Shoshana Levitt (54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops)

  • Aly Marie Mazzie (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 54 Sings Regina Spektor: Off The Radio)

  • David Medina (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

  • Sydney Quildon

  • Sammy Rivas

  • Ashley Wettlin (54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops, 54 Sings Taylor Swift's Midnights)

  • Oscar Williams (Fun Home, The Secret Garden, Oscar Williams: Working Title)

  • Elijah Zurek (54 Sings TV Top Bops)

Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri, with music direction by Brandon Jackson.

54 Sings AJR plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:30pm. There is $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$41 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available here. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.




