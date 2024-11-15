54 Below Celebrates The Holiday Season With Storm Large, Joe Iconis, Norm Lewis, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will celebrate the happiest time of the year with a lineup of performances by Longlegs star Alicia Witt, award winning Nicole Henry, Tony® nominee Melissa Errico, and more. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/Holiday.

MICHAEL LONGORIA: A VERY BROADWAY KIND OF CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 1 AT 7PM

Jersey Boys star, Michael Longoria, makes his 54 Below solo debut with A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas. Get your holiday season started right with a sweet candy cane serenade from the world renowned vocalist best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony® Award winning musical Jersey Boys! Longoria’s voice is featured on the Christmas radio single “All Alone On Christmas,” produced by Stevie Van Zandt and backed by Bruce Springsteen’s famous E Street Band. Michael’s debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album charts and his Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, features him for the first time as a singer-songwriter with his original Christmas song, “Merry Me This Christmas.” Michael will sing holiday songs from his Christmas album as well as Broadway favorites from Jersey Boys and beyond!

@michaellongoriasings

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPENDING CHRISTMAS WITH ALICIA WITT – DECEMBER 3 AT 7PM

Alicia Witt, star of this summer’s smash hit movie Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage; 9 Hallmark Christmas movies and 4 decades worth of film, TV, and stage credits, makes her 54 Below debut to celebrate the release of her first full length Christmas album, I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You. Debuting in November 2024, the album marks her debut as a solo producer on a full length record.

A classically trained, award winning pianist and Billboard Top 30 charting singer-songwriter, Alicia and her band will get you in the holiday spirit with this festive show. Featuring some heartfelt and uplifting originals and your favorite holiday standards, you’ll hear the entire new album, as well as all Alicia’s previously released original Christmas songs, many of which you’ve heard in her Hallmark movies over the years.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICOLE HENRY: MY FAVORITE THINGS – DECEMBER 4 AT 7PM

Nicole Henry, who has earned four national TOP 10 jazz CDs and a Soul Train Award, will add her singular twist to songs that remind us of the miraculous gifts of life, love, family and the reason for the season.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRADITION! THE JEWISH VOICES OF BROADWAY – DECEMBER 5 AT 9:30PM

Come nosh and schmooze with the next generation of Broadway as they sing through the Jewish musical theatre songbook at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway celebrates both characters in Jewish stories including Fiddler on the Roof and Jewish characters in non-Jewish narratives such as The Last Five Years. Join us for an empowering evening rich with culture, tradition, and community underscored by melodic beauty and classic Jewish humor!

Featuring Lizzie Buller, Miles Eichenhorn, Gabo Feldenkrais, Rafaella Fiore-Mark, Davey Fried, Lindsay Jordyn, Julian Lokash, Elizabeth Mandell, Joel Morel, Joey Morof, Matthew Mucha, Lauren Nathens, Morgan Paige, Oliver Prose, Lyla Ross, Gemma Strauss, Joshua Turchin, and Amitai Vales.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY MERRY MIDWESTERN CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night full of Midwestern hospitality and charm, your favorite rock-around-the tree holiday hits and nostalgic carols by the fire. Can’t visit family in Minnesota this year or craving some holiday fun? A Very Merry Midwestern Christmas promises to bring the quintessential suburban holiday party if you bring your best ugly sweater and Santa hat. Featuring popular holiday hits you love to hate and hate to love by Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, and the Jonas Brothers as well as your favorite Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole classics. Produced by Grace Chermak and Roni Shelley Perez, joined by some of Broadway’s brightest, get ready for a night of OOF-das, you betchas, and holiday cheer.

Featuring Chloë Cheers, Grace Chermak, Scott Gordon, David Jesik, Lily Kren, Jimmy Nguyen, Roni Shelley Perez, Dan Piering, Austin Ragusin, Ali Fumiko Whitney, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN AXEMAS STORY – DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we count down the days ‘til Christmas with an evening of songs from An Axemas Story. Celebrating its fourth year running in New York City, this irreverent musical comedy from Anthony De Angelis, Patrick Spencer, and Charlie O’Leary sends up holiday specials and 80s slasher films with unforgettable songs like “Log Jammin’,” “When Christmas Comes Along,” “Thoughts and Prayers,” “Operation Ugly,” and so much more! Featuring a TREE-mendous cast, come see if an unlikely pair of pine trees can discover the truth behind why their fellow Trees have been disappearing and save Tree Town!

Directed by Mackenna Goodrich, with music direction by Sara Linger.

Featuring Jessie Jo Aka, Charissa Bertels, Alex Canty, RJ Christian, John Jeffords, Isabel Julazadeh, Collin Kilfeather, Aubrey Matalon, Anthony Nuccio, Sarah Pansing, Rose Anne Rabut, Chris Trombetta, and Curry Whitmire.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE: HOLIDAY ORDEAL – DECEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM & DECEMBER 12 AT 7PM

This performance contains adult content and explicit language. We do not recommend the performance for children below the age of 12.

What better way to spend a holiday than with Storm Large? Storm will love you, leave you, delight you and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you begging for more. Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, gifts, and some very special guests, with songs ranging from “2000 Miles,” “Hallelujah,” “Sock it to Me Santa,” and the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, “Somebody to Love.”

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 14TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA – DECEMBER 13 - 15 AT 7PM & 11PM

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Fourteenth Year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following family members:

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Josh Alvarez, Nick Brogan, Liz Lark Brown, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Aidan Cole, Bill Coyne, Laura Dadap, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (7pm shows only), John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager (Fri and Sat at 7pm only), Lorinda Lisitza, Ian Kagey, Amirah Joy Lomax, Noi Maeshige, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Sat shows only), Kelly McIntyre (no Fri at 7pm), Eric William Morris (11pm shows only), Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Krysta Rodriguez (Fri at 11pm only), Rob Rokicki, Will Roland, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, MiMi Scardulla (Sun shows only), Brooke Shapiro, Owen Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan,Tatiana Wechsler (no Sat at 7pm), Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Bertie Michaels stage manages, Elaina Kaehler assistant stage manages, and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Carly Heitner, Molly Heller, and Corinne Renick are PAs.

For the 7pm performance: $67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 11pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees) - $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL – DECEMBER 16 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

“It Feels Like Christmas” over at 54 Below.

Join us at Broadway’s living room for a most sensational, Muppetational evening at 54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol! In this concert of Jim Henson’s most merry of movie musicals, experience “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” “One More Sleep ’Til Christmas,” and more like never before. Featuring an all-star cast, your “Thankful Heart” will be full to the brim with holiday cheer. So don’t be a Scrooge and come on down for a night you won’t soon forget!

Produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe.

Direction by Fergie L. Philippe.

Music direction and arrangements by Ben Caplan.

Featuring Katrina Colletti, Allison Frasca, Arnold Harper II, Danté Jeanfelix, Nicole Magallón, Monet Sabel, Kyle Scatliffe, Ben Schrager, Alexandra Silber, Daniel Tepper, Nik Walker, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS – DECEMBER 17 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

It’s an evening of music hotter than latkes! Get into the Hanukkah spirit early this year at 54 Below.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the fourth exciting year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

Hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project).

Musical supervision by Adam Dorfman.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Writers include Preston Max Allen, writing duo Eli Bolin and Jed Resnick, writing trio Harrison Bryan, Lena Gabrielle, and Brandon Zelman, writing duo Cary Gitter and Neil Berg, Kit Goldstein-Grant, Madeline Myers, writing trio Itamar Moses, Michael Mahler, and Alan Schmuckler, Becca Suskauer, and Zack Zadek.

Stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORM LEWIS: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 18 - 24 AT 7PM

Broadway’s answer to Santa Claus is coming back to 54 Below this holiday season. Norm Lewis returns for a 54 Below tradition he began a decade ago!

It’s the leading man’s favorite time of year and to commemorate this special tenth year, he’s calling the show Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas, with hand-picked material “specially” by Norm, his musical director, Joseph Joubert, and his director, Richard Jay-Alexander.

Culled from the star’s ten years of holiday music, the show will include favorites requested by family, friends, and fans, and, of course, new material, too, with the kinds of surprises and fun only Mr. Lewis can deliver. The Broadway heartthrob has built an extraordinary rapport with his audiences over the years. He will lend his voice and humor to the evening and share stories to help make this season more joyful than usual. The auspicious accomplishment of these ten years of yuletide concerts will be commemorated, as only Norm can do it, in his very own inimitable style.

You won’t want to miss this year’s special edition of music, mirth, and merriment, which will take you to the crossroads of Christmas and Broadway. It’s the ideal way to ring in the holiday, truly making it “the most wonderful time of the year.” Fan favorites Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Dylan Shamat on electric and upright bass will be there, too, making sure that the music is as hot as it can get.

December 18 Opening Night Benefit Performance

All tickets for the Opening Night on Wednesday, December 18 include a tax-deductible $100 donation to benefit 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open early at 5pm for complimentary prosecco to be followed by dinner and the performance. Guests will be able to purchase their meals from the special holiday dinner menu created for Norm’s show. Please note the performers will not join the pre-show activities.

December 18 Opening Night to Benefit 54 Below Pricing: $195 cover charge ($95 ticket + $100 donation). $250 premium seating ($150 ticket + $100 donation). $100 donation is 100% tax deductible. $25 food & beverage minimum.

December 19 – 24 Pricing: $106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLE BUFFORD: YULETIDE CAROLE – DECEMBER 19 & 20 AT 9:30PM

Haul out the holly, hang the stockings, light the candles, and pop the champagne! Come celebrate the holiday season with Carole J. Bufford as she returns to 54 Below with her new show, Yuletide Carole. With healthy helpings of both naughty and nice, you can expect to hear holiday classics reimagined in Bufford’s inimitable style, and perhaps walk away humming some merry, new tunes for your season’s playlist. Join Carole J. Bufford and her trio as they celebrate winter wonderlands, cozy firesides, joyous holidays, and happy new years!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTINE PEDI: SNOW BIZNESS – DECEMBER 23 & 27 AT 9:30PM

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you’ll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

God bless her…every pun.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO: ’TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – A WINTER PARTY WITH BILLY STRITCH – DECEMBER 26, 27, & 28 - 30 AT 7PM

Everyone sings a holiday show before Christmas – but only Melissa Errico would invent a new kind of show especially for the happy days after the holiday, when we finally get to relax, open our presents, play with the good toys, return the horrible sweaters, and generally kick back and enjoy ourselves without stress.

’Twas The Night After Christmas will be Melissa’s special holiday party, and, in the company of the inimitable Billy Stritch, will truly be something different and especially joyous: a winter party between Christmas and New Year’s for every kind of holiday-er. Winter light and winter pleasures will be their theme; Melissa will sing American songbook’s Christmas and New Year’s classics, of course, from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” to Frank Loesser’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” … but the beloved Broadway star of My Fair Lady, High Society, White Christmas, and more will also show off the inimitable storyteller style that has made her a favorite New York Times contributor.

She’ll spin a few tales throughout the evening– about why the greatest Christmas songs are always recorded in mid-July and why they’ve been mostly written by American Jewish songwriters – and she’ll even offer some wicked new holiday themed parodies of songs by her beloved Stephen Sondheim. (What makes a mother lose her mind more than assembling kits from Ikea?) Join Melissa and Billy, an award-winning duo, as they sing St. Nick off the stage, celebrate the December sun and greet the ever-louder footsteps of the approach of the coming year in ’Twas The Night After Christmas.

Special guests to be announced…

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $139 premium seating (includes $14 in fees) - $144.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK: AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY JOY! – DECEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Christmas In New York at 54 Below is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season! Join us for a magical evening filled with your favorite Christmas classics, performed by some of Broadway’s brightest stars. Produced by Mikey Jantzen, this festive show captures the spirit of New York City during the holidays, with stunning performances and heartwarming stories. Whether you’re with family, friends, or that special someone, it’s an unforgettable night of holiday cheer that you won’t want to miss!

Featuring Olivia Flaherty, Sophia Anna O’Brien, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IS IT KWANZAA YET? – DECEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

Step into a world of joy and celebration with the heartwarming holiday musical revue Is It Kwanzaa Yet?, now in its sixth year! Written by Christin Devine with arrangements by Jonathan Michel, this evening of live music and storytelling features Christin Devine and special Broadway guests.

This jubilant celebration captures the winter season’s essence while introducing the rich cultural traditions of Kwanzaa. Featuring original arrangements of holiday songs from the African diaspora and the American songbook, the show highlights worldwide cultural connections during the holidays. Whether it’s the warmth of Christmas, the reflection of Hanukkah, or the festivity of Diwali, this show emphasizes that Kwanzaa is part of a global tapestry of holiday traditions that bring people together. Join us for an evening that promises to bring warmth, reflection, and unity—an experience you won’t want to miss!

The band features Dexter Birk on piano, Anwar Marshall on drums, Christopher McBride on saxophone, and Jonathan Michel on bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES AND NICOLAS KING: A NEW BELTERS SWINGIN‘ NEW YEAR WITH BILLY STRITCH – DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM

New York nightclub stalwarts (and 54 Below favorites) Seth Sikes & Nicolas King team up for a New Year’s Eve celebration that’s sure to send you out into 2025 singing and swinging! With the inimitable Billy Stritch on piano, the boys promise to deliver what EdgeMedia calls “possibly the best duo act to hit cabaret and concert stages since Steve and Eydie!”

The pair teamed up in 2022, and have since played nearly 100 concerts together from New York to Los Angeles, Las Vegas to Chicago, Puerto Vallarta to the Caribbean, and everywhere in between- to critical acclaim. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorldwrites: “Nicolas King and Seth Sikes… have hit upon some magic formula, some unfathomable chemistry, and some of the greatest harmonies in the free world by becoming a duo act. Every song sung sounded like the best thing you’ve ever heard. Every arrangement, every parody lyric, every medley (all created by The New Belters, themselves) is a work of art.”

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve menu which features festive seasonal dishes.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $50 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH JENN COLELLA! – DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM

Come spend the most exciting night of the year with Jenn Colella!

Following nearly five years starring in Broadway’s Tony Award® winning smash-hit musical Come From Away in a performance that garnered her Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk Awards, and a Tony Award® nomination and a current run in the Tony Award® winning musical Suffs, Jenn’s bringing her powerhouse vocals to a special New Year’s Eve show as a tribute to all we’ve been through and a celebration of all that’s to come! Ring in the New Year with a mixture of pop, rock, and some good ol’ standards as you count down together in style celebrating love and life in all its many forms.

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes and a midnight champagne toast. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

$155.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $211.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $50 food & beverage minimum.

Comments